6 Roubles 1836 СПБ (Russia, Nicholas I)

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 6 Roubles 1836 with mark СПБ. This platinum coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 8396 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 150,000. Bidding took place March 14, 2013.

