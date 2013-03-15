Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
6 Roubles 1836 СПБ (Russia, Nicholas I)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Platinum (0,95)
- Weight 20,71 g
- Pure platinum (0,6325 oz) 19,6745 g
- Diameter 28,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 11
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 6 Roubles
- Year 1836
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 6 Roubles 1836 with mark СПБ. This platinum coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 8396 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 150,000. Bidding took place March 14, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- HERVERA (1)
- Künker (1)
- SINCONA (1)
- Soler y Llach (1)
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition PF64 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
107700 $
Price in auction currency 100000 CHF
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
195603 $
Price in auction currency 150000 EUR
