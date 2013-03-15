Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

6 Roubles 1836 СПБ (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 6 Roubles 1836 СПБ - Platinum Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 6 Roubles 1836 СПБ - Platinum Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Platinum (0,95)
  • Weight 20,71 g
  • Pure platinum (0,6325 oz) 19,6745 g
  • Diameter 28,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 11

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 6 Roubles
  • Year 1836
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 6 Roubles 1836 with mark СПБ. This platinum coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 8396 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 150,000. Bidding took place March 14, 2013.

Russia 6 Roubles 1836 СПБ at auction SINCONA - November 21, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition PF64 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
107700 $
Price in auction currency 100000 CHF
Russia 6 Roubles 1836 СПБ at auction Künker - March 15, 2013
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
195603 $
Price in auction currency 150000 EUR
Russia 6 Roubles 1836 СПБ at auction HERVERA - May 8, 2012
Seller HERVERA
Date May 8, 2012
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Russia 6 Roubles 1836 СПБ at auction Soler y Llach - May 7, 2012
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 7, 2012
Condition PROOF
Selling price

