6 Roubles 1835 СПБ (Russia, Nicholas I)
Photo by: Gorny & Mosch
Specification
- Metal Platinum (0,95)
- Weight 20,71 g
- Pure platinum (0,6325 oz) 19,6745 g
- Diameter 28,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 107
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 6 Roubles
- Year 1835
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 6 Roubles 1835 with mark СПБ. This platinum coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 4433A sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 24,000. Bidding took place March 5, 2007.
Seller Katz
Date November 24, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
22354 $
Price in auction currency 20500 EUR
Seller SINCONA
Date October 25, 2011
Condition PROOF
Selling price
23864 $
Price in auction currency 21000 CHF
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 5, 2007
Condition PROOF
Selling price
