Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

6 Roubles 1835 СПБ (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 6 Roubles 1835 СПБ - Platinum Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 6 Roubles 1835 СПБ - Platinum Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Gorny & Mosch

Specification

  • Metal Platinum (0,95)
  • Weight 20,71 g
  • Pure platinum (0,6325 oz) 19,6745 g
  • Diameter 28,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 107

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 6 Roubles
  • Year 1835
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 6 Roubles 1835 with mark СПБ. This platinum coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 4433A sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 24,000. Bidding took place March 5, 2007.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • CNG (1)
  • Empire (2)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • UBS (1)
Russia 6 Roubles 1835 СПБ at auction Katz - November 24, 2023
Seller Katz
Date November 24, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
22354 $
Price in auction currency 20500 EUR
Russia 6 Roubles 1835 СПБ at auction Heritage - January 7, 2019
Russia 6 Roubles 1835 СПБ at auction Heritage - January 7, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date January 7, 2019
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Russia 6 Roubles 1835 СПБ at auction Niemczyk - October 20, 2017
Russia 6 Roubles 1835 СПБ at auction Niemczyk - October 20, 2017
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 6 Roubles 1835 СПБ at auction SINCONA - October 25, 2011
Seller SINCONA
Date October 25, 2011
Condition PROOF
Selling price
23864 $
Price in auction currency 21000 CHF
Russia 6 Roubles 1835 СПБ at auction Empire - October 1, 2010
Seller Empire
Date October 1, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 6 Roubles 1835 СПБ at auction Empire - April 16, 2010
Seller Empire
Date April 16, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 6 Roubles 1835 СПБ at auction UBS - September 7, 2009
Seller UBS
Date September 7, 2009
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Russia 6 Roubles 1835 СПБ at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 5, 2007
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 5, 2007
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 6 Roubles 1835 СПБ at auction CNG - January 8, 2006
Seller CNG
Date January 8, 2006
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Roubles 1835 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

