6 Roubles 1835 СПБ (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 6 Roubles 1835 with mark СПБ. This platinum coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 4433A sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 24,000. Bidding took place March 5, 2007.

Сondition PROOF (4) UNC (2) AU (1) VF (2) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) AU55 (1) Service NGC (2)