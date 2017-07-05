6 Roubles 1837 СПБ (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 6 Roubles 1837 with mark СПБ. This platinum coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 273 sold at the Chaponnière & Firmenich SA auction for CHF 85,000. Bidding took place July 5, 2017.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (1) VF (1) Condition (slab) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (1)