Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

6 Roubles 1837 СПБ (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 6 Roubles 1837 СПБ - Platinum Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 6 Roubles 1837 СПБ - Platinum Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Chaponnière & Firmenich SA

Specification

  • Metal Platinum (0,95)
  • Weight 20,71 g
  • Pure platinum (0,6325 oz) 19,6745 g
  • Diameter 28,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 253

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 6 Roubles
  • Year 1837
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 6 Roubles 1837 with mark СПБ. This platinum coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 273 sold at the Chaponnière & Firmenich SA auction for CHF 85,000. Bidding took place July 5, 2017.

Russia 6 Roubles 1837 СПБ at auction SINCONA - November 21, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
28002 $
Price in auction currency 26000 CHF
Russia 6 Roubles 1837 СПБ at auction Chaponnière - July 5, 2017
Seller Chaponnière
Date July 5, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
88056 $
Price in auction currency 85000 CHF
Russia 6 Roubles 1837 СПБ at auction Künker - March 16, 2012
Seller Künker
Date March 16, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Roubles 1837 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Category
Year
