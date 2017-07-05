Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
6 Roubles 1837 СПБ (Russia, Nicholas I)
Photo by: Chaponnière & Firmenich SA
Specification
- Metal Platinum (0,95)
- Weight 20,71 g
- Pure platinum (0,6325 oz) 19,6745 g
- Diameter 28,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 253
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 6 Roubles
- Year 1837
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 6 Roubles 1837 with mark СПБ. This platinum coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 273 sold at the Chaponnière & Firmenich SA auction for CHF 85,000. Bidding took place July 5, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Chaponnière (1)
- Künker (1)
- SINCONA (1)
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
28002 $
Price in auction currency 26000 CHF
Seller Chaponnière
Date July 5, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
88056 $
Price in auction currency 85000 CHF
