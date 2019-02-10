6 Roubles 1838 СПБ (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 6 Roubles 1838 with mark СПБ. This platinum coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 2139 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 41,000. Bidding took place January 8, 2006.

