Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

6 Roubles 1838 СПБ (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 6 Roubles 1838 СПБ - Platinum Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 6 Roubles 1838 СПБ - Platinum Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Specification

  • Metal Platinum (0,95)
  • Weight 20,71 g
  • Pure platinum (0,6325 oz) 19,6745 g
  • Diameter 28,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 12

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 6 Roubles
  • Year 1838
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 6 Roubles 1838 with mark СПБ. This platinum coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 2139 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 41,000. Bidding took place January 8, 2006.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
  • All companies
  • Adolph Hess Nachfolger (1)
  • Alexander (1)
  • CNG (1)
  • Frühwald (1)
Russia 6 Roubles 1838 СПБ at auction Frühwald - February 10, 2019
Seller Frühwald
Date February 10, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
22653 $
Price in auction currency 20000 EUR
Russia 6 Roubles 1838 СПБ at auction Alexander - December 15, 2006
Russia 6 Roubles 1838 СПБ at auction Alexander - December 15, 2006
Seller Alexander
Date December 15, 2006
Condition PF66
Selling price
Russia 6 Roubles 1838 СПБ at auction CNG - January 8, 2006
Seller CNG
Date January 8, 2006
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
41000 $
Price in auction currency 41000 USD
Russia 6 Roubles 1838 СПБ at auction Adolph Hess Nachfolger - March 9, 1913
Ex. Tolstoi collection
Seller Adolph Hess Nachfolger
Date March 9, 1913
Condition UNC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Roubles 1838 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Nicholas I Coins of Russia in 1838 All Russian coins Russian platinum coins Russian coins 6 Roubles Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search