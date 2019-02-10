Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
6 Roubles 1838 СПБ (Russia, Nicholas I)
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 6 Roubles 1838 with mark СПБ. This platinum coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 2139 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 41,000. Bidding took place January 8, 2006.
Seller Frühwald
Date February 10, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
22653 $
Price in auction currency 20000 EUR
Seller CNG
Date January 8, 2006
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
41000 $
Price in auction currency 41000 USD
For the sale of 6 Roubles 1838 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
