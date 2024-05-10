Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

6 Roubles 1833 СПБ (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 6 Roubles 1833 СПБ - Platinum Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 6 Roubles 1833 СПБ - Platinum Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Platinum (0,95)
  • Weight 20,71 g
  • Pure platinum (0,6325 oz) 19,6745 g
  • Diameter 28,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 302

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 6 Roubles
  • Year 1833
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (19)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 6 Roubles 1833 with mark СПБ. This platinum coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 52685 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 74,750. Bidding took place May 29, 2008.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (5)
  • CNG (1)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Heritage (3)
  • Künker (2)
  • Palombo (1)
  • Russian Heritage (2)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • UBS (1)
Russia 6 Roubles 1833 СПБ at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
32350 $
Price in auction currency 30000 EUR
Russia 6 Roubles 1833 СПБ at auction Russian Heritage - October 12, 2019
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 12, 2019
Condition AU53 RNGA
Selling price
19000 $
Price in auction currency 19000 USD
Russia 6 Roubles 1833 СПБ at auction Russian Heritage - October 13, 2018
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 13, 2018
Condition AU50 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 6 Roubles 1833 СПБ at auction Alexander - March 24, 2017
Russia 6 Roubles 1833 СПБ at auction Alexander - March 24, 2017
Seller Alexander
Date March 24, 2017
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 6 Roubles 1833 СПБ at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2016
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 6 Roubles 1833 СПБ at auction Alexander - September 24, 2016
Russia 6 Roubles 1833 СПБ at auction Alexander - September 24, 2016
Seller Alexander
Date September 24, 2016
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia 6 Roubles 1833 СПБ at auction Alexander - December 19, 2015
Russia 6 Roubles 1833 СПБ at auction Alexander - December 19, 2015
Seller Alexander
Date December 19, 2015
Condition AU53
Selling price
Russia 6 Roubles 1833 СПБ at auction Alexander - March 27, 2015
Russia 6 Roubles 1833 СПБ at auction Alexander - March 27, 2015
Seller Alexander
Date March 27, 2015
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 6 Roubles 1833 СПБ at auction Alexander - September 19, 2014
Russia 6 Roubles 1833 СПБ at auction Alexander - September 19, 2014
Seller Alexander
Date September 19, 2014
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 6 Roubles 1833 СПБ at auction Palombo - December 6, 2013
Seller Palombo
Date December 6, 2013
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 6 Roubles 1833 СПБ at auction Heritage - January 7, 2013
Russia 6 Roubles 1833 СПБ at auction Heritage - January 7, 2013
Seller Heritage
Date January 7, 2013
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 6 Roubles 1833 СПБ at auction Künker - October 31, 2012
Seller Künker
Date October 31, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 6 Roubles 1833 СПБ at auction Stack's - January 12, 2010
Russia 6 Roubles 1833 СПБ at auction Stack's - January 12, 2010
Seller Stack's
Date January 12, 2010
Condition VF25 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 6 Roubles 1833 СПБ at auction Goldberg - May 26, 2009
Russia 6 Roubles 1833 СПБ at auction Goldberg - May 26, 2009
Seller Goldberg
Date May 26, 2009
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 6 Roubles 1833 СПБ at auction Künker - March 9, 2009
Seller Künker
Date March 9, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 6 Roubles 1833 СПБ at auction Heritage - May 30, 2008
Russia 6 Roubles 1833 СПБ at auction Heritage - May 30, 2008
Seller Heritage
Date May 30, 2008
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 6 Roubles 1833 СПБ at auction UBS - September 4, 2007
Seller UBS
Date September 4, 2007
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 6 Roubles 1833 СПБ at auction CNG - January 8, 2006
Seller CNG
Date January 8, 2006
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 6 Roubles 1833 СПБ at auction Heritage - January 10, 2005
Russia 6 Roubles 1833 СПБ at auction Heritage - January 10, 2005
Seller Heritage
Date January 10, 2005
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Roubles 1833 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Nicholas I Coins of Russia in 1833 All Russian coins Russian platinum coins Russian coins 6 Roubles Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search