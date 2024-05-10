6 Roubles 1833 СПБ (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 6 Roubles 1833 with mark СПБ. This platinum coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 52685 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 74,750. Bidding took place May 29, 2008.

Сondition UNC (6) AU (7) XF (3) VF (3) Condition (slab) MS64 (5) AU53 (4) AU50 (3) VF25 (1) DETAILS (1) Service RNGA (2) PCGS (1) NGC (6)