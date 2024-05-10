Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
6 Roubles 1833 СПБ (Russia, Nicholas I)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Platinum (0,95)
- Weight 20,71 g
- Pure platinum (0,6325 oz) 19,6745 g
- Diameter 28,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 302
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 6 Roubles
- Year 1833
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (19)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 6 Roubles 1833 with mark СПБ. This platinum coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 52685 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 74,750. Bidding took place May 29, 2008.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (5)
- CNG (1)
- Goldberg (1)
- Heritage (3)
- Künker (2)
- Palombo (1)
- Russian Heritage (2)
- SINCONA (1)
- Soler y Llach (1)
- Stack's (1)
- UBS (1)
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
32350 $
Price in auction currency 30000 EUR
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 12, 2019
Condition AU53 RNGA
Selling price
19000 $
Price in auction currency 19000 USD
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 13, 2018
Condition AU50 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date March 24, 2017
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date March 27, 2015
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date September 19, 2014
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Palombo
Date December 6, 2013
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 7, 2013
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date October 31, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date January 12, 2010
Condition VF25 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Goldberg
Date May 26, 2009
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date May 30, 2008
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller CNG
Date January 8, 2006
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 6 Roubles 1833 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
