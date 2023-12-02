Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
6 Roubles 1831 СПБ (Russia, Nicholas I)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Platinum (0,95)
- Weight 20,71 g
- Pure platinum (0,6325 oz) 19,6745 g
- Diameter 28,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,784
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 6 Roubles
- Year 1831
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (35)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 6 Roubles 1831 with mark СПБ. This platinum coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 8530 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 50,000. Bidding took place October 16, 2008.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition XF40
Selling price
15895 $
Price in auction currency 1450000 RUB
Seller SINCONA
Date May 17, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
15060 $
Price in auction currency 13500 CHF
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 14, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 21, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller SINCONA
Date May 19, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2022
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Katz
Date February 13, 2022
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller GINZA
Date November 20, 2021
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Katz
Date October 28, 2018
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Nihon
Date December 10, 2017
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 22, 2017
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 22, 2017
Condition XF40 RNGA
Selling price
******
******
Seller Alexander
Date December 16, 2016
Condition MS62 PL
Selling price
******
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 12, 2016
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
******
Seller Spink
Date September 25, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Alexander
Date December 19, 2015
Condition MS63 PL
Selling price
******
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 31, 2015
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
******
Seller Stack's
Date August 19, 2015
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
12
