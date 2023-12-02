Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

6 Roubles 1831 СПБ (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 6 Roubles 1831 СПБ - Platinum Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 6 Roubles 1831 СПБ - Platinum Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Platinum (0,95)
  • Weight 20,71 g
  • Pure platinum (0,6325 oz) 19,6745 g
  • Diameter 28,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,784

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 6 Roubles
  • Year 1831
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (35)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 6 Roubles 1831 with mark СПБ. This platinum coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 8530 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 50,000. Bidding took place October 16, 2008.

Russia 6 Roubles 1831 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - December 2, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition XF40
Selling price
15895 $
Price in auction currency 1450000 RUB
Russia 6 Roubles 1831 СПБ at auction SINCONA - May 17, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date May 17, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
15060 $
Price in auction currency 13500 CHF
Russia 6 Roubles 1831 СПБ at auction Numisbalt - May 14, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 14, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 6 Roubles 1831 СПБ at auction Numisbalt - May 21, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 21, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 6 Roubles 1831 СПБ at auction SINCONA - May 19, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date May 19, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 6 Roubles 1831 СПБ at auction Heritage - May 7, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2022
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 6 Roubles 1831 СПБ at auction Katz - February 13, 2022
Seller Katz
Date February 13, 2022
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 6 Roubles 1831 СПБ at auction GINZA - November 20, 2021
Seller GINZA
Date November 20, 2021
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 6 Roubles 1831 СПБ at auction Katz - October 28, 2018
Seller Katz
Date October 28, 2018
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 6 Roubles 1831 СПБ at auction Nihon - December 10, 2017
Seller Nihon
Date December 10, 2017
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Russia 6 Roubles 1831 СПБ at auction RND - December 2, 2017
Russia 6 Roubles 1831 СПБ at auction RND - December 2, 2017
Seller RND
Date December 2, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Russia 6 Roubles 1831 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - April 22, 2017
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 22, 2017
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Russia 6 Roubles 1831 СПБ at auction Russian Heritage - March 22, 2017
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 22, 2017
Condition XF40 RNGA
Selling price
******
Russia 6 Roubles 1831 СПБ at auction Alexander - December 16, 2016
Russia 6 Roubles 1831 СПБ at auction Alexander - December 16, 2016
Seller Alexander
Date December 16, 2016
Condition MS62 PL
Selling price
******
Russia 6 Roubles 1831 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - November 12, 2016
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 12, 2016
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Russia 6 Roubles 1831 СПБ at auction Spink - September 25, 2016
Seller Spink
Date September 25, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 6 Roubles 1831 СПБ at auction Alexander - December 19, 2015
Russia 6 Roubles 1831 СПБ at auction Alexander - December 19, 2015
Seller Alexander
Date December 19, 2015
Condition MS63 PL
Selling price
******
Russia 6 Roubles 1831 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - October 31, 2015
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 31, 2015
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Russia 6 Roubles 1831 СПБ at auction Stack's - August 19, 2015
Russia 6 Roubles 1831 СПБ at auction Stack's - August 19, 2015
Seller Stack's
Date August 19, 2015
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Russia 6 Roubles 1831 СПБ at auction Alexander - December 13, 2014
Russia 6 Roubles 1831 СПБ at auction Alexander - December 13, 2014
Seller Alexander
Date December 13, 2014
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia 6 Roubles 1831 СПБ at auction Alexander - March 22, 2013
Russia 6 Roubles 1831 СПБ at auction Alexander - March 22, 2013
Seller Alexander
Date March 22, 2013
Condition MS64 PL
Selling price
******
