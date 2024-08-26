Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Coins of Russia 1831

Silver coins (Congress Poland)

Obverse 10 Groszy 1831 KG
Reverse 10 Groszy 1831 KG
10 Groszy 1831 KG
Average price 270 $
Sales
0 25
Obverse 5 Zlotych 1831 KG
Reverse 5 Zlotych 1831 KG
5 Zlotych 1831 KG
Average price 510 $
Sales
0 81
Obverse 1 Zloty 1831 KG
Reverse 1 Zloty 1831 KG
1 Zloty 1831 KG Big head
Average price 240 $
Sales
0 22
Obverse 1 Zloty 1831 KG
Reverse 1 Zloty 1831 KG
1 Zloty 1831 KG Small head
Average price 400 $
Sales
0 4
Obverse 5 Groszy 1831 KG
Reverse 5 Groszy 1831 KG
5 Groszy 1831 KG
Average price 310 $
Sales
0 2

Copper coins (Congress Poland)

Obverse 3 Grosze 1831 FH
Reverse 3 Grosze 1831 FH
3 Grosze 1831 FH
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 3 Grosze 1831 KG
Reverse 3 Grosze 1831 KG
3 Grosze 1831 KG
Average price 390 $
Sales
0 37
Obverse 3 Grosze 1831 KG
Reverse 3 Grosze 1831 KG
3 Grosze 1831 KG Restrike
Average price 4200 $
Sales
0 1
Obverse 1 Grosz 1831 KG
Reverse 1 Grosz 1831 KG
1 Grosz 1831 KG
Average price 380 $
Sales
0 13
Obverse 1 Grosz 1831 KG
Reverse 1 Grosz 1831 KG
1 Grosz 1831 KG Restrike
Average price
Sales
0 0

Coins of the Polish Uprising of 1831

Obverse Ducat 1831 November Uprising
Reverse Ducat 1831 November Uprising
Ducat 1831 November Uprising
Average price 2400 $
Sales
0 416
Obverse 5 Zlotych 1831 KG November Uprising
Reverse 5 Zlotych 1831 KG November Uprising
5 Zlotych 1831 KG November Uprising
Average price 670 $
Sales
0 502
Obverse 5 Zlotych 1831 KG November Uprising
Reverse 5 Zlotych 1831 KG November Uprising
5 Zlotych 1831 KG November Uprising Without line in 211 / 625
Average price 4000 $
Sales
0 14
Obverse 2 Zlote 1831 KG November Uprising
Reverse 2 Zlote 1831 KG November Uprising
2 Zlote 1831 KG November Uprising
Average price 430 $
Sales
0 633
Obverse 2 Zlote 1831 KG November Uprising
Reverse 2 Zlote 1831 KG November Uprising
2 Zlote 1831 KG November Uprising Error "ZLOTE"
Average price 1200 $
Sales
0 22
Obverse 10 Groszy 1831 KG November Uprising
Reverse 10 Groszy 1831 KG November Uprising
10 Groszy 1831 KG November Uprising Eagle's legs bent
Average price 150 $
Sales
0 277
Obverse 10 Groszy 1831 KG November Uprising
Reverse 10 Groszy 1831 KG November Uprising
10 Groszy 1831 KG November Uprising Eagle's legs straight
Average price 170 $
Sales
0 112
Obverse 10 Groszy 1831 KG Pattern November Uprising
Reverse 10 Groszy 1831 KG Pattern November Uprising
10 Groszy 1831 KG Pattern November Uprising Ring of dots
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 3 Grosze 1831 KG November Uprising
Reverse 3 Grosze 1831 KG November Uprising
3 Grosze 1831 KG November Uprising Eagle's legs bent
Average price 1300 $
Sales
0 27
Obverse 3 Grosze 1831 KG November Uprising
Reverse 3 Grosze 1831 KG November Uprising
3 Grosze 1831 KG November Uprising Eagle's legs straight
Average price 200 $
Sales
0 411

Platinum coins

Obverse 12 Roubles 1831 СПБ
Reverse 12 Roubles 1831 СПБ
12 Roubles 1831 СПБ
Average price 30000 $
Sales
0 64
Obverse 6 Roubles 1831 СПБ
Reverse 6 Roubles 1831 СПБ
6 Roubles 1831 СПБ
Average price 20000 $
Sales
1 35
Obverse 3 Roubles 1831 СПБ
Reverse 3 Roubles 1831 СПБ
3 Roubles 1831 СПБ
Average price 4500 $
Sales
0 124

Golden coins

Obverse 5 Roubles 1831 СПБ ПД An eagle with lowered wings
Reverse 5 Roubles 1831 СПБ ПД An eagle with lowered wings
5 Roubles 1831 СПБ ПД An eagle with lowered wings
Average price 2700 $
Sales
0 341

Silver coins (Nicholas I)

Obverse Rouble 1831 СПБ НГ An eagle with lowered wings
Reverse Rouble 1831 СПБ НГ An eagle with lowered wings
Rouble 1831 СПБ НГ An eagle with lowered wings The number "2" is closed
Average price 550 $
Sales
1 433
Obverse Rouble 1831 СПБ НГ An eagle with lowered wings
Reverse Rouble 1831 СПБ НГ An eagle with lowered wings
Rouble 1831 СПБ НГ An eagle with lowered wings The number "2" is open
Average price 340 $
Sales
1 347
Obverse Poltina 1831 СПБ НГ An eagle with lowered wings
Reverse Poltina 1831 СПБ НГ An eagle with lowered wings
Poltina 1831 СПБ НГ An eagle with lowered wings
Average price 3800 $
Sales
1 106
Obverse 25 Kopeks 1831 СПБ НГ An eagle with lowered wings
Reverse 25 Kopeks 1831 СПБ НГ An eagle with lowered wings
25 Kopeks 1831 СПБ НГ An eagle with lowered wings
Average price 340 $
Sales
0 95
Obverse 20 Kopeks 1831 СПБ НГ An eagle with lowered wings
Reverse 20 Kopeks 1831 СПБ НГ An eagle with lowered wings
20 Kopeks 1831 СПБ НГ An eagle with lowered wings The number "2" is closed
Average price 430 $
Sales
0 29
Obverse 20 Kopeks 1831 СПБ НГ An eagle with lowered wings
Reverse 20 Kopeks 1831 СПБ НГ An eagle with lowered wings
20 Kopeks 1831 СПБ НГ An eagle with lowered wings The number "2" is open
Average price 350 $
Sales
0 26
Obverse 10 Kopeks 1831 СПБ НГ An eagle with lowered wings
Reverse 10 Kopeks 1831 СПБ НГ An eagle with lowered wings
10 Kopeks 1831 СПБ НГ An eagle with lowered wings
Average price 110 $
Sales
0 63
Obverse 5 Kopeks 1831 СПБ НГ An eagle with lowered wings
Reverse 5 Kopeks 1831 СПБ НГ An eagle with lowered wings
5 Kopeks 1831 СПБ НГ An eagle with lowered wings
Average price 140 $
Sales
1 142

Copper coins (Nicholas I)

Obverse 10 Kopeks 1831 ЕМ ФХ
Reverse 10 Kopeks 1831 ЕМ ФХ
10 Kopeks 1831 ЕМ ФХ
Average price 330 $
Sales
0 38
Obverse 10 Kopeks 1831 ЕМ ФХ
Reverse 10 Kopeks 1831 ЕМ ФХ
10 Kopeks 1831 ЕМ ФХ Restrike
Average price 1900 $
Sales
0 5
Obverse 10 Kopeks 1831 СМ
Reverse 10 Kopeks 1831 СМ
10 Kopeks 1831 СМ
Average price 270 $
Sales
0 4
Obverse 10 Kopeks 1831 СМ
Reverse 10 Kopeks 1831 СМ
10 Kopeks 1831 СМ Restrike
Average price
Sales
0 1
Obverse 5 Kopeks 1831 ЕМ An eagle with lowered wings
Reverse 5 Kopeks 1831 ЕМ An eagle with lowered wings
5 Kopeks 1831 ЕМ An eagle with lowered wings
Average price 40 $
Sales
0 66
Obverse 5 Kopeks 1831 ЕМ ФХ An eagle with lowered wings
Reverse 5 Kopeks 1831 ЕМ ФХ An eagle with lowered wings
5 Kopeks 1831 ЕМ ФХ An eagle with lowered wings
Average price 120 $
Sales
0 265
Obverse 5 Kopeks 1831 ЕМ ФХ An eagle with lowered wings
Reverse 5 Kopeks 1831 ЕМ ФХ An eagle with lowered wings
5 Kopeks 1831 ЕМ ФХ An eagle with lowered wings Weight 33.22 g
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 5 Kopeks 1831 ЕМ ФХ An eagle with lowered wings
Reverse 5 Kopeks 1831 ЕМ ФХ An eagle with lowered wings
5 Kopeks 1831 ЕМ ФХ An eagle with lowered wings Restrike
Average price 3300 $
Sales
0 4
Obverse 5 Kopeks 1831 СМ An eagle with lowered wings
Reverse 5 Kopeks 1831 СМ An eagle with lowered wings
5 Kopeks 1831 СМ An eagle with lowered wings
Average price 110 $
Sales
0 83
Obverse 5 Kopeks 1831 СМ An eagle with lowered wings
Reverse 5 Kopeks 1831 СМ An eagle with lowered wings
5 Kopeks 1831 СМ An eagle with lowered wings Restrike
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 2 Kopeks 1831 ЕМ ФХ An eagle with lowered wings
Reverse 2 Kopeks 1831 ЕМ ФХ An eagle with lowered wings
2 Kopeks 1831 ЕМ ФХ An eagle with lowered wings
Average price
Sales
0 1
Obverse 2 Kopeks 1831 ЕМ ФХ An eagle with lowered wings
Reverse 2 Kopeks 1831 ЕМ ФХ An eagle with lowered wings
2 Kopeks 1831 ЕМ ФХ An eagle with lowered wings Restrike
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 2 Kopeks 1831 СМ An eagle with lowered wings
Reverse 2 Kopeks 1831 СМ An eagle with lowered wings
2 Kopeks 1831 СМ An eagle with lowered wings
Average price 130 $
Sales
0 20
Obverse 2 Kopeks 1831 СМ An eagle with lowered wings
Reverse 2 Kopeks 1831 СМ An eagle with lowered wings
2 Kopeks 1831 СМ An eagle with lowered wings Restrike
Average price 680 $
Sales
0 9
Obverse 1 Kopek 1831 ЕМ ФХ An eagle with lowered wings
Reverse 1 Kopek 1831 ЕМ ФХ An eagle with lowered wings
1 Kopek 1831 ЕМ ФХ An eagle with lowered wings
Average price 310 $
Sales
0 31
Obverse 1 Kopek 1831 ЕМ ФХ An eagle with lowered wings
Reverse 1 Kopek 1831 ЕМ ФХ An eagle with lowered wings
1 Kopek 1831 ЕМ ФХ An eagle with lowered wings Restrike
Average price 410 $
Sales
0 1
Obverse 1 Kopek 1831 СМ An eagle with lowered wings
Reverse 1 Kopek 1831 СМ An eagle with lowered wings
1 Kopek 1831 СМ An eagle with lowered wings
Average price 160 $
Sales
0 67
Obverse 1 Kopek 1831 СМ An eagle with lowered wings
Reverse 1 Kopek 1831 СМ An eagle with lowered wings
1 Kopek 1831 СМ An eagle with lowered wings Restrike
Average price 590 $
Sales
0 5
Search