Russia Period: 1699-1991
Coins of Russia 1831
Silver coins (Congress Poland)
Copper coins (Congress Poland)
Coins of the Polish Uprising of 1831
Platinum coins
Silver coins (Nicholas I)
Rouble 1831 СПБ НГ An eagle with lowered wings The number "2" is closed
Average price 550 $
Sales
1 433
Rouble 1831 СПБ НГ An eagle with lowered wings The number "2" is open
Average price 340 $
Sales
1 347
20 Kopeks 1831 СПБ НГ An eagle with lowered wings The number "2" is closed
Average price 430 $
Sales
0 29
20 Kopeks 1831 СПБ НГ An eagle with lowered wings The number "2" is open
Average price 350 $
Sales
0 26
Copper coins (Nicholas I)
