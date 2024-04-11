Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
10 Kopeks 1831 ЕМ ФХ (Russia, Nicholas I)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 45,45 g
- Diameter 42 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,640,010
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 10 Kopeks
- Year 1831
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (38) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1831 with mark ЕМ ФХ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 63350 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,920. Bidding took place September 20, 2023.
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
152 $
Price in auction currency 14100 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
306 $
Price in auction currency 30000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date September 21, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 21, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date September 27, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 19, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date November 3, 2021
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 28, 2021
Condition MS62 BN
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date September 19, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 22, 2020
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 17, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1831 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
