Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Kopeks 1831 ЕМ ФХ (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 10 Kopeks 1831 ЕМ ФХ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 10 Kopeks 1831 ЕМ ФХ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 45,45 g
  • Diameter 42 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,640,010

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 10 Kopeks
  • Year 1831
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (38) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1831 with mark ЕМ ФХ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 63350 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,920. Bidding took place September 20, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • Artemide Aste (1)
  • AURORA (1)
  • Coins and Medals (2)
  • Coins.ee (2)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Imperial Coin (5)
  • Katz (4)
  • Künker (3)
  • MS67 (1)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Rare Coins (10)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Russiancoin (3)
  • Знак (1)
Russia 10 Kopeks 1831 ЕМ ФХ at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1831 ЕМ ФХ at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
152 $
Price in auction currency 14100 RUB
Russia 10 Kopeks 1831 ЕМ ФХ at auction Знак - January 26, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1831 ЕМ ФХ at auction Знак - January 26, 2024
Seller Знак
Date January 26, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1831 ЕМ ФХ at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
306 $
Price in auction currency 30000 RUB
Russia 10 Kopeks 1831 ЕМ ФХ at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1831 ЕМ ФХ at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1831 ЕМ ФХ at auction Heritage - September 21, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date September 21, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1831 ЕМ ФХ at auction Rare Coins - July 12, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1831 ЕМ ФХ at auction Roma Numismatics - March 24, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1831 ЕМ ФХ at auction Rare Coins - December 21, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 21, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1831 ЕМ ФХ at auction Coins.ee - September 27, 2022
Russia 10 Kopeks 1831 ЕМ ФХ at auction Coins.ee - September 27, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date September 27, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1831 ЕМ ФХ at auction Rare Coins - June 15, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1831 ЕМ ФХ at auction Coins.ee - May 29, 2022
Russia 10 Kopeks 1831 ЕМ ФХ at auction Coins.ee - May 29, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date May 29, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1831 ЕМ ФХ at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2022
Russia 10 Kopeks 1831 ЕМ ФХ at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1831 ЕМ ФХ at auction Numisbalt - December 19, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 19, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1831 ЕМ ФХ at auction MS67 - November 3, 2021
Seller MS67
Date November 3, 2021
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1831 ЕМ ФХ at auction Imperial Coin - October 28, 2021
Russia 10 Kopeks 1831 ЕМ ФХ at auction Imperial Coin - October 28, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 28, 2021
Condition MS62 BN
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1831 ЕМ ФХ at auction Katz - September 19, 2021
Seller Katz
Date September 19, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1831 ЕМ ФХ at auction Katz - March 7, 2021
Seller Katz
Date March 7, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1831 ЕМ ФХ at auction Imperial Coin - December 22, 2020
Russia 10 Kopeks 1831 ЕМ ФХ at auction Imperial Coin - December 22, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 22, 2020
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1831 ЕМ ФХ at auction Rare Coins - June 17, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 17, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1831 ЕМ ФХ at auction Rare Coins - April 4, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 4, 2020
Condition AU50
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1831 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Nicholas I Coins of Russia in 1831 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins 10 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search