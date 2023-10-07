Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Poltina 1831 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse Poltina 1831 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse Poltina 1831 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 10,37 g
  • Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9,0012 g
  • Diameter 28,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 140,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination Poltina
  • Year 1831
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (106)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1831 "An eagle with lowered wings" with mark СПБ НГ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 298 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 40,000. Bidding took place October 23, 2023.

Russia Poltina 1831 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction BAC - May 7, 2024
Seller BAC
Date May 7, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1831 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction BAC - February 20, 2024
Seller BAC
Date February 20, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1831 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Heritage - February 5, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date February 5, 2024
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
492 $
Price in auction currency 492 USD
Russia Poltina 1831 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction BAC - December 12, 2023
Seller BAC
Date December 12, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1831 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition PF65 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
44773 $
Price in auction currency 40000 CHF
Russia Poltina 1831 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - October 7, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1831 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction BAC - July 25, 2023
Seller BAC
Date July 25, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1831 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition AU55
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1831 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Russian Heritage - June 11, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1831 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Russian Heritage - May 14, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 14, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1831 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction BAC - April 26, 2023
Seller BAC
Date April 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1831 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - March 25, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition AU55
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1831 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Empire - March 11, 2023
Seller Empire
Date March 11, 2023
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1831 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Знак - March 10, 2023
Russia Poltina 1831 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Знак - March 10, 2023
Seller Знак
Date March 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1831 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Russian Heritage - February 19, 2023
Russia Poltina 1831 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Russian Heritage - February 19, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date February 19, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1831 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Coins.ee - February 12, 2023
Russia Poltina 1831 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Coins.ee - February 12, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1831 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction BAC - January 18, 2023
Seller BAC
Date January 18, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1831 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Alexander - January 11, 2023
Russia Poltina 1831 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Alexander - January 11, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date January 11, 2023
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1831 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction AURORA - December 21, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1831 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - December 21, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 21, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1831 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction RedSquare - December 4, 2022
Russia Poltina 1831 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction RedSquare - December 4, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date December 4, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1831 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction BAC - August 27, 2024
Seller BAC
Date August 27, 2024
Condition VF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Poltina 1831 "An eagle with lowered wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

