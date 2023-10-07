Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Poltina 1831 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" (Russia, Nicholas I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 10,37 g
- Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9,0012 g
- Diameter 28,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 140,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination Poltina
- Year 1831
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (106)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1831 "An eagle with lowered wings" with mark СПБ НГ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 298 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 40,000. Bidding took place October 23, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Heritage
Date February 5, 2024
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
492 $
Price in auction currency 492 USD
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition PF65 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
44773 $
Price in auction currency 40000 CHF
Seller Russian Heritage
Date February 19, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date January 11, 2023
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 21, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
For the sale of Poltina 1831 "An eagle with lowered wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
