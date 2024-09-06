10 Kopeks 1831 ЕМ ФХ. Restrike (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1831 with mark ЕМ ФХ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 32826 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,400. Bidding took place May 8, 2024.

Сondition UNC (4) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS64 (3) MS63 (1) RB (1) Service NGC (2)