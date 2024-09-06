Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
10 Kopeks 1831 ЕМ ФХ. Restrike (Russia, Nicholas I)
Variety: Restrike
Photo by: AURORA
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 45,45 g
- Diameter 42 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 10 Kopeks
- Year 1831
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1831 with mark ЕМ ФХ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 32826 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,400. Bidding took place May 8, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- AURORA (1)
- CNG (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Rare Coins (2)
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
2400 $
Price in auction currency 2400 USD
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2019
Condition MS64
Selling price
1950 $
Price in auction currency 1950 USD
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 22, 2017
Condition MS64
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1831 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
