Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Kopeks 1831 ЕМ ФХ. Restrike (Russia, Nicholas I)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse 10 Kopeks 1831 ЕМ ФХ Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 10 Kopeks 1831 ЕМ ФХ Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: AURORA

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 45,45 g
  • Diameter 42 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 10 Kopeks
  • Year 1831
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1831 with mark ЕМ ФХ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 32826 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,400. Bidding took place May 8, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AURORA (1)
  • CNG (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Rare Coins (2)
Russia 10 Kopeks 1831 ЕМ ФХ at auction Heritage - May 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
2400 $
Price in auction currency 2400 USD
Russia 10 Kopeks 1831 ЕМ ФХ at auction AURORA - April 13, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date April 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1831 ЕМ ФХ at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2019
Condition MS64
Selling price
1950 $
Price in auction currency 1950 USD
Russia 10 Kopeks 1831 ЕМ ФХ at auction Rare Coins - April 22, 2017
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 22, 2017
Condition MS64
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1831 ЕМ ФХ at auction CNG - January 8, 2006
Seller CNG
Date January 8, 2006
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1831 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

