AURORA
Company Description
- Name AURORA
- Country Russia
- Year of foundation 2015
- Status Operating organization
- Official page http://aurora-auction.ru/
Moscow Office
- Country Russia
- City Moscow
- Address Ветошный переулок, 9
- Phone 8 (962) 924-22-66
- Email info@aurora-auction.ru
Auctions
Cover Date Description Lots Sales Amount
April 24, 2025 Аукцион 146-2 761 Bidding is open
April 24, 2025 Аукцион 146-3 152 Bidding is open
April 16, 2025 Аукцион 146 519 612,951 $
April 10, 2025 Аукцион 145 563 140,494 $
March 20, 2025 Аукцион 144 538 264,217 $
February 27, 2025 Аукцион 143 536 407,722 $
February 20, 2025 Аукцион 143 416 9,142 $
February 13, 2025 Аукцион Б5 198 5,298 $
January 30, 2025 Аукцион 142 671 -
January 16, 2025 Аукцион 141 159 166,044 $
December 20, 2024 Аукцион 140 383 47,031 $
December 19, 2024 Аукцион 140 509 635,567 $
November 28, 2024 Аукцион 139 654 163,326 $
November 1, 2024 Аукцион 138 517 290,284 $
October 17, 2024 October 10, 2024 Аукцион 137 663 -
September 19, 2024 Аукцион 136 609 742,686 $
September 5, 2024 Аукцион 135 141 113,061 $
August 28, 2024 Аукцион 4 188 9,079 $
August 22, 2024 Аукцион 134 572 258,490 $
July 25, 2024 Аукцион 133 603 393,749 $