1 Kopek 1831 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings". Restrike (Russia, Nicholas I)
Variety: Restrike
Photo by: H.D. Rauch
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 4,55 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 1 Kopek
- Year 1831
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Suzun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1831 "An eagle with lowered wings" with mark СМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 64356 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 881. Bidding took place November 26, 2014.
Seller Heritage
Date November 26, 2014
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
881 $
Price in auction currency 881 USD
