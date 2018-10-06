1 Kopek 1831 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings". Restrike (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1831 "An eagle with lowered wings" with mark СМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 64356 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 881. Bidding took place November 26, 2014.

Сondition UNC (5) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) MS64 (1) MS63 (2) BN (2) Service NGC (2)