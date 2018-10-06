Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek 1831 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings". Restrike (Russia, Nicholas I)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse 1 Kopek 1831 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 1 Kopek 1831 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: H.D. Rauch

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 4,55 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1831
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1831 "An eagle with lowered wings" with mark СМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 64356 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 881. Bidding took place November 26, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Rare Coins (1)
  • Rauch (1)
Russia 1 Kopek 1831 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - October 6, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 6, 2018
Condition MS65
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1831 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Alexander - September 24, 2016
Russia 1 Kopek 1831 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Alexander - September 24, 2016
Seller Alexander
Date September 24, 2016
Condition MS64
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1831 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rauch - June 29, 2016
Seller Rauch
Date June 29, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1831 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Heritage - November 26, 2014
Russia 1 Kopek 1831 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Heritage - November 26, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date November 26, 2014
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
881 $
Price in auction currency 881 USD
Russia 1 Kopek 1831 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Heritage - September 10, 2014
Russia 1 Kopek 1831 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Heritage - September 10, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date September 10, 2014
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
881 $
Price in auction currency 881 USD

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Kopek 1831 "An eagle with lowered wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Nicholas I Coins of Russia in 1831 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins 1 Kopek Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Category
Year
Search