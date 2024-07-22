Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1831 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings". The number "2" is closed (Russia, Nicholas I)

Variety: The number "2" is closed

Obverse Rouble 1831 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" The number "2" is closed - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse Rouble 1831 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" The number "2" is closed - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Numisbalt

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 20,73 g
  • Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
  • Diameter 35,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 3,670,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1831
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (433) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1831 "An eagle with lowered wings" with mark СПБ НГ. The number "2" is closed. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31482 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 45,600. Bidding took place September 7, 2017.

Russia Rouble 1831 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction AURORA - July 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition AU55 NGS
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1831 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction AURORA - July 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
417 $
Price in auction currency 36000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1831 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Hermes Auctions - July 22, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date July 22, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1831 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 30, 2024
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
204 $
Price in auction currency 190 EUR
Russia Rouble 1831 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction AURORA - June 27, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1831 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rauch - June 27, 2024
Seller Rauch
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1831 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Russia Rouble 1831 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1831 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1831 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Hermes Auctions - June 3, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 3, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1831 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Russia Rouble 1831 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1831 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction COINSTORE - June 2, 2024
Russia Rouble 1831 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction COINSTORE - June 2, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date June 2, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1831 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Heritage - May 23, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 23, 2024
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1831 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Heritage Eur - May 17, 2024
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1831 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Russian Heritage - May 5, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 5, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1831 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Russian Heritage - May 5, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 5, 2024
Condition XF40 RNGA
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1831 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1831 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Russia Rouble 1831 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1831 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Russia Rouble 1831 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1831 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Katz - March 31, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1831 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Alexander - March 20, 2024
Russia Rouble 1831 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Alexander - March 20, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date March 20, 2024
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1831 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Russia Rouble 1831 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to buy?
Russia Rouble 1831 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Karamitsos - September 22, 2024
Seller Karamitsos
Date September 22, 2024
Condition XF40 NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1831 "An eagle with lowered wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

