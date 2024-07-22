Rouble 1831 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings". The number "2" is closed (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1831 "An eagle with lowered wings" with mark СПБ НГ. The number "2" is closed. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31482 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 45,600. Bidding took place September 7, 2017.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (46) AU (92) XF (152) VF (100) F (1) VG (3) G (2) No grade (35) Condition (slab) MS66 (4) MS65 (1) MS64 (3) MS63 (5) MS62 (4) MS61 (4) MS60 (12) AU58 (20) AU55 (10) AU53 (8) AU50 (11) XF45 (23) XF40 (10) VF35 (6) VF30 (7) VF25 (3) VF20 (3) G4 (2) PF64 (1) DETAILS (6) Service NGS (1) NGC (29) RNGA (4) PCGS (7) ННР (8)

