Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1831 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings". The number "2" is closed (Russia, Nicholas I)
Variety: The number "2" is closed
Photo by: Numisbalt
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 20,73 g
- Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
- Diameter 35,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 3,670,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1831
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (433) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1831 "An eagle with lowered wings" with mark СПБ НГ. The number "2" is closed. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31482 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 45,600. Bidding took place September 7, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
