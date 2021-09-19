Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Kopeks 1831 СМ (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 10 Kopeks 1831 СМ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 10 Kopeks 1831 СМ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 45,45 g
  • Diameter 42 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 510,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 10 Kopeks
  • Year 1831
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1831 with mark СМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 837 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 430. Bidding took place April 5, 2016.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
  • All companies
  • Imperial Coin (2)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (1)
Russia 10 Kopeks 1831 СМ at auction Katz - September 19, 2021
Seller Katz
Date September 19, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
308 $
Price in auction currency 263 EUR
Russia 10 Kopeks 1831 СМ at auction Imperial Coin - February 25, 2020
Russia 10 Kopeks 1831 СМ at auction Imperial Coin - February 25, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 25, 2020
Condition VF30
Selling price
199 $
Price in auction currency 12963 RUB
Russia 10 Kopeks 1831 СМ at auction Imperial Coin - February 27, 2018
Russia 10 Kopeks 1831 СМ at auction Imperial Coin - February 27, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 27, 2018
Condition VF25
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1831 СМ at auction Künker - April 7, 2016
Seller Künker
Date April 7, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1831 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Nicholas I Coins of Russia in 1831 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins 10 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search