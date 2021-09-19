Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
10 Kopeks 1831 СМ (Russia, Nicholas I)
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1831 with mark СМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 837 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 430. Bidding took place April 5, 2016.
Seller Katz
Date September 19, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
308 $
Price in auction currency 263 EUR
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 25, 2020
Condition VF30
Selling price
199 $
Price in auction currency 12963 RUB
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 27, 2018
Condition VF25
Selling price
******
For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1831 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
