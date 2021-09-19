10 Kopeks 1831 СМ (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1831 with mark СМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 837 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 430. Bidding took place April 5, 2016.

