5 Kopeks 1831 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1831 "An eagle with lowered wings" with mark СМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 577 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 1,400. Bidding took place October 6, 2018.

