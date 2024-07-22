Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1831 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" (Russia, Nicholas I)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 22,72 g
- Diameter 37 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 5,900,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1831
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Suzun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (83) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1831 "An eagle with lowered wings" with mark СМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 577 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 1,400. Bidding took place October 6, 2018.
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
48 $
Price in auction currency 4200 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition AU58
Selling price
162 $
Price in auction currency 15000 RUB
Seller Heritage
Date February 5, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date December 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 12, 2023
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 21, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date November 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
