Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1831 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings". Restrike (Russia, Nicholas I)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1831 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 5 Kopeks 1831 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 22,72 g
  • Diameter 36,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1831
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1831 "An eagle with lowered wings" with mark ЕМ ФХ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 521 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 4,000. Bidding took place April 23, 2016.

Russia 5 Kopeks 1831 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Emporium Hamburg - October 26, 2018
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date October 26, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1831 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - April 23, 2016
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 23, 2016
Condition MS63
Selling price
4000 $
Price in auction currency 4000 USD
Russia 5 Kopeks 1831 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Künker - September 30, 2009
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2009
Condition UNC
Selling price
2632 $
Price in auction currency 1800 EUR
Russia 5 Kopeks 1831 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Heritage - January 8, 2007
Seller Heritage
Date January 8, 2007
Condition MS65 RB ICG
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1831 "An eagle with lowered wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

