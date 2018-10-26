Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1831 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings". Restrike (Russia, Nicholas I)
Variety: Restrike
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 22,72 g
- Diameter 36,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1831
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1831 "An eagle with lowered wings" with mark ЕМ ФХ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 521 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 4,000. Bidding took place April 23, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Künker (1)
- Rare Coins (1)
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 23, 2016
Condition MS63
Selling price
4000 $
Price in auction currency 4000 USD
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2009
Condition UNC
Selling price
2632 $
Price in auction currency 1800 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1831 "An eagle with lowered wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search