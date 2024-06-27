Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1831 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings". The number "2" is open (Russia, Nicholas I)

Variety: The number "2" is open

Obverse Rouble 1831 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" The number "2" is open - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse Rouble 1831 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" The number "2" is open - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 20,73 g
  • Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
  • Diameter 35,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 3,670,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1831
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1831 "An eagle with lowered wings" with mark СПБ НГ. The number "2" is open. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 22123 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 6,325. Bidding took place September 18, 2008.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Russia Rouble 1831 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Russia Rouble 1831 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date July 10, 2024
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1831 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - June 27, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
295 $
Price in auction currency 26000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1831 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1831 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction AURORA - May 29, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
68 $
Price in auction currency 6000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1831 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction MUNZE - May 20, 2024
Seller MUNZE
Date May 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1831 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Russian Heritage - May 5, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 5, 2024
Condition MS61 RNGA
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1831 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Russian Heritage - May 5, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 5, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1831 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction AURORA - April 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1831 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1831 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Alexander - April 17, 2024
Russia Rouble 1831 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Alexander - April 17, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date April 17, 2024
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1831 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Numedux - April 12, 2024
Russia Rouble 1831 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Numedux - April 12, 2024
Seller Numedux
Date April 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1831 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Alexander - March 20, 2024
Russia Rouble 1831 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Alexander - March 20, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date March 20, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1831 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Alexander - March 20, 2024
Russia Rouble 1831 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Alexander - March 20, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date March 20, 2024
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1831 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Russia Rouble 1831 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1831 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Heritage - February 5, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date February 5, 2024
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1831 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Heritage - February 5, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date February 5, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1831 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Heritage - February 5, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date February 5, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1831 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction BAC - January 23, 2024
Seller BAC
Date January 23, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1831 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - December 24, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1831 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction COINSTORE - December 10, 2023
Russia Rouble 1831 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction COINSTORE - December 10, 2023
Seller COINSTORE
Date December 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1831 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1831 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date August 17, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1831 "An eagle with lowered wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

