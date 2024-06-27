Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1831 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings". The number "2" is open (Russia, Nicholas I)
Variety: The number "2" is open
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 20,73 g
- Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
- Diameter 35,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 3,670,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1831
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (347) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1831 "An eagle with lowered wings" with mark СПБ НГ. The number "2" is open. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 22123 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 6,325. Bidding took place September 18, 2008.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
295 $
Price in auction currency 26000 RUB
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 5, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
******
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Alexander
Date March 20, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Heritage
Date February 5, 2024
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Heritage
Date February 5, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Heritage
Date February 5, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller COINSTORE
Date December 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of Rouble 1831 "An eagle with lowered wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
