Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
3 Roubles 1831 СПБ (Russia, Nicholas I)
Photo by: Münzenonline
Specification
- Metal Platinum (0,95)
- Weight 10,36 g
- Pure platinum (0,3164 oz) 9,842 g
- Diameter 23,3 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 86,500
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 3 Roubles
- Year 1831
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (124)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Roubles 1831 with mark СПБ. This platinum coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 24614 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 23,500. Bidding took place September 6, 2012.
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
3229 $
Price in auction currency 300000 RUB
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
4842 $
Price in auction currency 3800 GBP
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Münzenonline
Date April 28, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller New York Sale
Date January 13, 2022
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 23, 2021
Condition MS65 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Empire
Date September 17, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date June 2, 2021
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 6, 2020
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date May 5, 2020
Condition AU DETAILS
Selling price
******
Seller Empire
Date February 1, 2020
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date November 19, 2019
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 8, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
