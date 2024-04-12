Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

3 Roubles 1831 СПБ (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 3 Roubles 1831 СПБ - Platinum Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 3 Roubles 1831 СПБ - Platinum Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Münzenonline

Specification

  • Metal Platinum (0,95)
  • Weight 10,36 g
  • Pure platinum (0,3164 oz) 9,842 g
  • Diameter 23,3 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 86,500

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 3 Roubles
  • Year 1831
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (124)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Roubles 1831 with mark СПБ. This platinum coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 24614 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 23,500. Bidding took place September 6, 2012.

Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (9)
  • AURORA (3)
  • Baldwin's (1)
  • Bruun Rasmussen (1)
  • Busso Peus (2)
  • Chaponnière & Hess-Divo (2)
  • CNG (2)
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • Empire (9)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • Grün (2)
  • Heritage (12)
  • HERVERA (2)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Imperial Coin (11)
  • Jean ELSEN (1)
  • Künker (15)
  • Morton & Eden (2)
  • Münzenonline (1)
  • Myntauktioner i Sverige AB (1)
  • New York Sale (2)
  • Niemczyk (3)
  • NIKO (6)
  • Numismatica Genevensis (1)
  • Rare Coins (10)
  • Rauch (3)
  • RND (1)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Soler y Llach (2)
  • Stack's (1)
  • UBS (6)
  • V. GADOURY (1)
  • Varesi (1)
  • WAG (1)
  • WCN (1)
  • Знак (1)
Russia 3 Roubles 1831 СПБ at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Russia 3 Roubles 1831 СПБ at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
3229 $
Price in auction currency 300000 RUB
Russia 3 Roubles 1831 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1831 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - October 7, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1831 СПБ at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
4842 $
Price in auction currency 3800 GBP
Russia 3 Roubles 1831 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1831 СПБ at auction Münzenonline - April 28, 2023
Seller Münzenonline
Date April 28, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1831 СПБ at auction WAG - October 9, 2022
Seller WAG
Date October 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1831 СПБ at auction SINCONA - May 19, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date May 19, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1831 СПБ at auction New York Sale - January 13, 2022
Seller New York Sale
Date January 13, 2022
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1831 СПБ at auction V. GADOURY - October 23, 2021
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 23, 2021
Condition MS65 PL NGC
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1831 СПБ at auction Empire - September 17, 2021
Seller Empire
Date September 17, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1831 СПБ at auction Alexander - June 2, 2021
Russia 3 Roubles 1831 СПБ at auction Alexander - June 2, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date June 2, 2021
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1831 СПБ at auction AURORA - July 13, 2020
Seller AURORA
Date July 13, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1831 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - June 6, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 6, 2020
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1831 СПБ at auction Varesi - May 5, 2020
Seller Varesi
Date May 5, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1831 СПБ at auction Imperial Coin - May 5, 2020
Russia 3 Roubles 1831 СПБ at auction Imperial Coin - May 5, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date May 5, 2020
Condition AU DETAILS
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1831 СПБ at auction Künker - March 20, 2020
Seller Künker
Date March 20, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1831 СПБ at auction Empire - February 1, 2020
Seller Empire
Date February 1, 2020
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1831 СПБ at auction Numismatica Genevensis - November 19, 2019
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date November 19, 2019
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1831 СПБ at auction Busso Peus - November 8, 2019
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 8, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1831 СПБ at auction AURORA - November 6, 2019
Seller AURORA
Date November 6, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
