Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Platinum coins 3 Roubles of Nicholas I - Russia
3 Roubles 1828-1845
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Bitkin Sales Sales1828 СПБ 20,023 R1 4 1791829 СПБ 43,449 R 0 1041830 СПБ 106,026 R 0 1521830 СПБ Without the rosettes on either side of the "3" 106,026 R3 0 21831 СПБ 86,500 R 0 1241832 СПБ 65,746 R 0 871833 СПБ 84,540 R 0 1121834 СПБ 90,972 R 0 971835 СПБ 138,504 R 1 1301836 СПБ 43,752 R 0 571837 СПБ 46,303 R 0 471838 СПБ 48,512 R 0 221839 СПБ 2 R4 0 21840 СПБ 1 Un 0 21841 СПБ 16,921 R1 0 351842 СПБ 145,578 R 1 1511843 СПБ 172,335 R 0 891844 СПБ 214,504 R 0 2411845 СПБ 50,002 R1 0 4
