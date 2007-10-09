3 Roubles 1845 СПБ (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Roubles 1845 with mark СПБ. This platinum coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 41436 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 28,000. Bidding took place August 20, 2021.

