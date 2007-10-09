Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

3 Roubles 1845 СПБ (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 3 Roubles 1845 СПБ - Platinum Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 3 Roubles 1845 СПБ - Platinum Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Gorny & Mosch

Specification

  • Metal Platinum (0,95)
  • Weight 10,36 g
  • Pure platinum (0,3164 oz) 9,842 g
  • Diameter 23,3 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 50,002

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 3 Roubles
  • Year 1845
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Roubles 1845 with mark СПБ. This platinum coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 41436 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 28,000. Bidding took place August 20, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • CNG (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Stack's (1)
Russia 3 Roubles 1845 СПБ at auction Stack's - August 21, 2021
Russia 3 Roubles 1845 СПБ at auction Stack's - August 21, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date August 21, 2021
Condition MS64 PL PCGS
Selling price
28000 $
Price in auction currency 28000 USD
Russia 3 Roubles 1845 СПБ at auction Niemczyk - April 21, 2017
Russia 3 Roubles 1845 СПБ at auction Niemczyk - April 21, 2017
Seller Niemczyk
Date April 21, 2017
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
1104 $
Price in auction currency 4400 PLN
Russia 3 Roubles 1845 СПБ at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 9, 2007
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 9, 2007
Condition PF64 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
******
Russia 3 Roubles 1845 СПБ at auction CNG - January 8, 2006
Seller CNG
Date January 8, 2006
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Roubles 1845 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

