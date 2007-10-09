Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
3 Roubles 1845 СПБ (Russia, Nicholas I)
Photo by: Gorny & Mosch
Specification
- Metal Platinum (0,95)
- Weight 10,36 g
- Pure platinum (0,3164 oz) 9,842 g
- Diameter 23,3 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 50,002
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 3 Roubles
- Year 1845
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Roubles 1845 with mark СПБ. This platinum coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 41436 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 28,000. Bidding took place August 20, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- CNG (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Niemczyk (1)
- Stack's (1)
Seller Stack's
Date August 21, 2021
Condition MS64 PL PCGS
Selling price
28000 $
Price in auction currency 28000 USD
Seller Niemczyk
Date April 21, 2017
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
1104 $
Price in auction currency 4400 PLN
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 9, 2007
Condition PF64 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Roubles 1845 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search