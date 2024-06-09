Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
3 Roubles 1841 СПБ (Russia, Nicholas I)
Specification
- Metal Platinum (0,95)
- Weight 10,36 g
- Pure platinum (0,3164 oz) 9,842 g
- Diameter 23,3 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 16,921
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 3 Roubles
- Year 1841
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (35)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Roubles 1841 with mark СПБ. This platinum coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 163 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 8,250. Bidding took place September 24, 2010.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
2163 $
Price in auction currency 2000 EUR
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
3505 $
Price in auction currency 3250 EUR
Seller Stack's
Date February 26, 2021
Condition F DETAILS NGC
Selling price


Seller Numimarket
Date April 20, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price


Seller Empire
Date December 1, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price


Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price


Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2018
Condition AU58
Selling price


Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 14, 2017
Condition AU53 RNGA
Selling price


Seller Künker
Date February 11, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price


Seller Rare Coins
Date October 31, 2015
Condition AU55
Selling price


Seller Alexander
Date September 19, 2015
Condition AU50
Selling price


Seller Stack's
Date August 19, 2015
Condition VF30 PCGS
Selling price


Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Roubles 1841 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
