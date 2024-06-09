3 Roubles 1841 СПБ (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Roubles 1841 with mark СПБ. This platinum coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 163 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 8,250. Bidding took place September 24, 2010.

Сondition UNC (4) AU (8) XF (2) VF (18) F (1) No grade (2) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) MS61 (1) AU58 (2) AU55 (1) AU53 (2) AU50 (1) VF30 (1) DETAILS (3) PL (1) Service NGC (2) RNGA (2) PCGS (2)

Seller All companies

Alexander (4)

AURORA (1)

BAC (2)

CNG (2)

Dorotheum (1)

Empire (2)

Emporium Hamburg (1)

Gorny & Mosch (2)

Heritage (1)

Künker (2)

London Coins (1)

Numimarket (1)

Numisbalt (1)

Rare Coins (2)

Rauch (2)

Russian Heritage (2)

Soler y Llach (1)

Stack's (3)

UBS (1)

WCN (1)

Знак (2)