Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

3 Roubles 1841 СПБ (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 3 Roubles 1841 СПБ - Platinum Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 3 Roubles 1841 СПБ - Platinum Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Gorny & Mosch

Specification

  • Metal Platinum (0,95)
  • Weight 10,36 g
  • Pure platinum (0,3164 oz) 9,842 g
  • Diameter 23,3 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 16,921

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 3 Roubles
  • Year 1841
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (35)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Roubles 1841 with mark СПБ. This platinum coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 163 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 8,250. Bidding took place September 24, 2010.

Russia 3 Roubles 1841 СПБ at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
2163 $
Price in auction currency 2000 EUR
Russia 3 Roubles 1841 СПБ at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
3505 $
Price in auction currency 3250 EUR
Russia 3 Roubles 1841 СПБ at auction BAC - January 23, 2024
Seller BAC
Date January 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1841 СПБ at auction Russian Heritage - December 16, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 16, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1841 СПБ at auction BAC - September 20, 2023
Seller BAC
Date September 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1841 СПБ at auction Dorotheum - May 12, 2023
Seller Dorotheum
Date May 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1841 СПБ at auction Stack's - February 26, 2021
Russia 3 Roubles 1841 СПБ at auction Stack's - February 26, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date February 26, 2021
Condition F DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1841 СПБ at auction Numimarket - April 20, 2020
Russia 3 Roubles 1841 СПБ at auction Numimarket - April 20, 2020
Seller Numimarket
Date April 20, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1841 СПБ at auction Empire - April 18, 2020
Seller Empire
Date April 18, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1841 СПБ at auction Empire - December 1, 2018
Seller Empire
Date December 1, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1841 СПБ at auction London Coins - September 1, 2018
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1841 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - April 21, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2018
Condition AU58
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1841 СПБ at auction Russian Heritage - October 14, 2017
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 14, 2017
Condition AU53 RNGA
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1841 СПБ at auction Знак - March 17, 2017
Russia 3 Roubles 1841 СПБ at auction Знак - March 17, 2017
Seller Знак
Date March 17, 2017
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1841 СПБ at auction Знак - November 18, 2016
Russia 3 Roubles 1841 СПБ at auction Знак - November 18, 2016
Seller Знак
Date November 18, 2016
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1841 СПБ at auction AURORA - April 18, 2016
Seller AURORA
Date April 18, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1841 СПБ at auction Künker - February 11, 2016
Seller Künker
Date February 11, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1841 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - October 31, 2015
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 31, 2015
Condition AU55
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1841 СПБ at auction Alexander - September 19, 2015
Russia 3 Roubles 1841 СПБ at auction Alexander - September 19, 2015
Seller Alexander
Date September 19, 2015
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1841 СПБ at auction Stack's - August 19, 2015
Russia 3 Roubles 1841 СПБ at auction Stack's - August 19, 2015
Seller Stack's
Date August 19, 2015
Condition VF30 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1841 СПБ at auction Alexander - December 14, 2013
Russia 3 Roubles 1841 СПБ at auction Alexander - December 14, 2013
Seller Alexander
Date December 14, 2013
Condition AU58
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Roubles 1841 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

