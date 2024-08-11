Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Coins of Russia 1841

Golden coins (Russian protectorate)

Obverse 3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1841 СПБ АЧ
Reverse 3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1841 СПБ АЧ
3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1841 СПБ АЧ
Average price
Sales
0 3

Silver coins (Russian protectorate)

Obverse 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1841 НГ
Reverse 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1841 НГ
1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1841 НГ
Average price
Sales
0 3
Obverse 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1841 MW
Reverse 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1841 MW
1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1841 MW
Average price 430 $
Sales
0 110
Obverse 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1841 НГ
Reverse 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1841 НГ
3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1841 НГ
Average price 190000 $
Sales
0 5
Obverse 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1841 MW
Reverse 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1841 MW
3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1841 MW Narrow tail
Average price 370 $
Sales
0 25
Obverse 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1841 MW
Reverse 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1841 MW
3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1841 MW Fan tail
Average price 130 $
Sales
0 128
Obverse 30 Kopecks - 2 Zlotych 1841 MW
Reverse 30 Kopecks - 2 Zlotych 1841 MW
30 Kopecks - 2 Zlotych 1841 MW
Average price 320 $
Sales
0 24
Obverse 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1841 НГ
Reverse 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1841 НГ
15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1841 НГ
Average price
Sales
0 3
Obverse 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1841 MW
Reverse 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1841 MW
15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1841 MW
Average price 3900 $
Sales
0 6
Obverse 10 Groszy 1841 MW
Reverse 10 Groszy 1841 MW
10 Groszy 1841 MW
Average price
Sales
0 1

Copper coins (Russian protectorate)

Obverse 3 Grosze 1841 MW Fan tail
Reverse 3 Grosze 1841 MW Fan tail
3 Grosze 1841 MW Fan tail
Average price 330 $
Sales
0 16
Obverse 3 Grosze 1841 MW Fan tail
Reverse 3 Grosze 1841 MW Fan tail
3 Grosze 1841 MW Fan tail Restrike
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 1 Grosz 1841 MW
Reverse 1 Grosz 1841 MW
1 Grosz 1841 MW
Average price 590 $
Sales
0 11
Obverse 1 Grosz 1841 MW
Reverse 1 Grosz 1841 MW
1 Grosz 1841 MW Restrike
Average price 2400 $
Sales
0 2

Pattern coins

Obverse 5 Groszy 1841 MW Pattern Eagle
Reverse 5 Groszy 1841 MW Pattern Eagle
5 Groszy 1841 MW Pattern Eagle
Average price
Sales
0 1
Obverse 1 Grosz 1841 MW Pattern "IEDEN GROSZ"
Reverse 1 Grosz 1841 MW Pattern "IEDEN GROSZ"
1 Grosz 1841 MW Pattern "IEDEN GROSZ" Large eagle
Average price 10000 $
Sales
0 5
Obverse 1 Grosz 1841 MW Pattern "IEDEN GROSZ"
Reverse 1 Grosz 1841 MW Pattern "IEDEN GROSZ"
1 Grosz 1841 MW Pattern "IEDEN GROSZ" Small eagle
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 1 Grosz 1841 MW Pattern "JEDEN GROSZ"
Reverse 1 Grosz 1841 MW Pattern "JEDEN GROSZ"
1 Grosz 1841 MW Pattern "JEDEN GROSZ"
Average price 6700 $
Sales
0 8

Platinum coins

Obverse 12 Roubles 1841 СПБ
Reverse 12 Roubles 1841 СПБ
12 Roubles 1841 СПБ
Average price 230000 $
Sales
0 1
Obverse 6 Roubles 1841 СПБ
Reverse 6 Roubles 1841 СПБ
6 Roubles 1841 СПБ
Average price 41000 $
Sales
0 4
Obverse 3 Roubles 1841 СПБ
Reverse 3 Roubles 1841 СПБ
3 Roubles 1841 СПБ
Average price 2700 $
Sales
0 35

Golden coins (Nicholas I)

Obverse 5 Roubles 1841 СПБ АЧ
Reverse 5 Roubles 1841 СПБ АЧ
5 Roubles 1841 СПБ АЧ
Average price 2000 $
Sales
1 693

Silver coins (Nicholas I)

Obverse Rouble 1841 СПБ НГ The eagle of the sample of 1841
Reverse Rouble 1841 СПБ НГ The eagle of the sample of 1841
Rouble 1841 СПБ НГ The eagle of the sample of 1841
Average price 450 $
Sales
0 795
Obverse Rouble 1841 СПБ НГ The eagle of the sample of 1841
Reverse Rouble 1841 СПБ НГ The eagle of the sample of 1841
Rouble 1841 СПБ НГ The eagle of the sample of 1841 Special edge
Average price 280 $
Sales
0 18
Obverse Rouble 1841 СПБ НГ The eagle of the sample of 1841
Reverse Rouble 1841 СПБ НГ The eagle of the sample of 1841
Rouble 1841 СПБ НГ The eagle of the sample of 1841 Designation "ОПБ"
Average price 2300 $
Sales
0 10
Obverse Poltina 1841 СПБ НГ Eagle 1832-1842
Reverse Poltina 1841 СПБ НГ Eagle 1832-1842
Poltina 1841 СПБ НГ Eagle 1832-1842
Average price 1100 $
Sales
0 47
Obverse 25 Kopeks 1841 СПБ НГ Eagle 1839-1843
Reverse 25 Kopeks 1841 СПБ НГ Eagle 1839-1843
25 Kopeks 1841 СПБ НГ Eagle 1839-1843
Average price 600 $
Sales
0 24
Obverse 20 Kopeks 1841 СПБ НГ Eagle 1832-1843
Reverse 20 Kopeks 1841 СПБ НГ Eagle 1832-1843
20 Kopeks 1841 СПБ НГ Eagle 1832-1843
Average price 1700 $
Sales
0 30
Obverse 10 Kopeks 1841 СПБ НГ Eagle 1832-1839
Reverse 10 Kopeks 1841 СПБ НГ Eagle 1832-1839
10 Kopeks 1841 СПБ НГ Eagle 1832-1839
Average price 1400 $
Sales
0 6
Obverse 10 Kopeks 1841 СПБ НГ Eagle 1842
Reverse 10 Kopeks 1841 СПБ НГ Eagle 1842
10 Kopeks 1841 СПБ НГ Eagle 1842
Average price 240 $
Sales
0 30
Obverse 5 Kopeks 1841 СПБ НГ Eagle 1832-1844
Reverse 5 Kopeks 1841 СПБ НГ Eagle 1832-1844
5 Kopeks 1841 СПБ НГ Eagle 1832-1844
Average price 630 $
Sales
0 17

Copper coins (Nicholas I)

Obverse 3 Kopeks 1841 ЕМ
Reverse 3 Kopeks 1841 ЕМ
3 Kopeks 1841 ЕМ
Average price 110 $
Sales
0 89
Obverse 3 Kopeks 1841 ЕМ
Reverse 3 Kopeks 1841 ЕМ
3 Kopeks 1841 ЕМ Restrike
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 3 Kopeks 1841 СМ
Reverse 3 Kopeks 1841 СМ
3 Kopeks 1841 СМ
Average price 1200 $
Sales
0 20
Obverse 3 Kopeks 1841 СМ
Reverse 3 Kopeks 1841 СМ
3 Kopeks 1841 СМ Restrike
Average price 2200 $
Sales
0 1
Obverse 3 Kopeks 1841 СПМ
Reverse 3 Kopeks 1841 СПМ
3 Kopeks 1841 СПМ
Average price 620 $
Sales
0 48
Obverse 3 Kopeks 1841 СПМ
Reverse 3 Kopeks 1841 СПМ
3 Kopeks 1841 СПМ Restrike
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 2 Kopeks 1841 ЕМ
Reverse 2 Kopeks 1841 ЕМ
2 Kopeks 1841 ЕМ Embellished monogram
Average price 45 $
Sales
0 22
Obverse 2 Kopeks 1841 ЕМ
Reverse 2 Kopeks 1841 ЕМ
2 Kopeks 1841 ЕМ The monogram is ordinary
Average price 40 $
Sales
0 62
Obverse 2 Kopeks 1841 ЕМ
Reverse 2 Kopeks 1841 ЕМ
2 Kopeks 1841 ЕМ Restrike
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 2 Kopeks 1841 СМ
Reverse 2 Kopeks 1841 СМ
2 Kopeks 1841 СМ
Average price 35 $
Sales
0 16
Obverse 2 Kopeks 1841 СМ
Reverse 2 Kopeks 1841 СМ
2 Kopeks 1841 СМ Restrike
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 2 Kopeks 1841 СПБ
Reverse 2 Kopeks 1841 СПБ
2 Kopeks 1841 СПБ
Average price 4500 $
Sales
0 9
Obverse 2 Kopeks 1841 СПМ
Reverse 2 Kopeks 1841 СПМ
2 Kopeks 1841 СПМ
Average price 55 $
Sales
0 87
Obverse 2 Kopeks 1841 СПМ
Reverse 2 Kopeks 1841 СПМ
2 Kopeks 1841 СПМ Restrike
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 1 Kopek 1841 ЕМ
Reverse 1 Kopek 1841 ЕМ
1 Kopek 1841 ЕМ
Average price 170 $
Sales
0 56
Obverse 1 Kopek 1841 ЕМ
Reverse 1 Kopek 1841 ЕМ
1 Kopek 1841 ЕМ Restrike
Average price 2300 $
Sales
0 1
Obverse 1 Kopek 1841 СМ
Reverse 1 Kopek 1841 СМ
1 Kopek 1841 СМ
Average price 80 $
Sales
1 71
Obverse 1 Kopek 1841 СМ
Reverse 1 Kopek 1841 СМ
1 Kopek 1841 СМ Restrike
Average price 1700 $
Sales
0 1
Obverse 1 Kopek 1841 СПМ
Reverse 1 Kopek 1841 СПМ
1 Kopek 1841 СПМ
Average price 50 $
Sales
0 113
Obverse 1 Kopek 1841 СПМ
Reverse 1 Kopek 1841 СПМ
1 Kopek 1841 СПМ Restrike
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 1/2 Kopek 1841 ЕМ
Reverse 1/2 Kopek 1841 ЕМ
1/2 Kopek 1841 ЕМ
Average price 55 $
Sales
0 21
Obverse 1/2 Kopek 1841 ЕМ
Reverse 1/2 Kopek 1841 ЕМ
1/2 Kopek 1841 ЕМ Restrike
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 1/2 Kopek 1841 СМ
Reverse 1/2 Kopek 1841 СМ
1/2 Kopek 1841 СМ
Average price 160 $
Sales
0 72
Obverse 1/2 Kopek 1841 СПМ
Reverse 1/2 Kopek 1841 СПМ
1/2 Kopek 1841 СПМ
Average price 95 $
Sales
1 116
Obverse 1/2 Kopek 1841 СМ
Reverse 1/2 Kopek 1841 СМ
1/2 Kopek 1841 СМ Restrike
Average price 3000 $
Sales
0 3
Obverse 1/2 Kopek 1841 СПМ
Reverse 1/2 Kopek 1841 СПМ
1/2 Kopek 1841 СПМ Restrike
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 1/4 Kopek 1841 ЕМ
Reverse 1/4 Kopek 1841 ЕМ
1/4 Kopek 1841 ЕМ
Average price 80 $
Sales
0 29
Obverse 1/4 Kopek 1841 ЕМ
Reverse 1/4 Kopek 1841 ЕМ
1/4 Kopek 1841 ЕМ Restrike
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 1/4 Kopek 1841 СМ
Reverse 1/4 Kopek 1841 СМ
1/4 Kopek 1841 СМ
Average price 70 $
Sales
0 96
Obverse 1/4 Kopek 1841 СМ
Reverse 1/4 Kopek 1841 СМ
1/4 Kopek 1841 СМ Restrike
Average price 1200 $
Sales
0 1
Obverse 1/4 Kopek 1841 СПМ
Reverse 1/4 Kopek 1841 СПМ
1/4 Kopek 1841 СПМ
Average price 60 $
Sales
0 91
Obverse 1/4 Kopek 1841 СПМ
Reverse 1/4 Kopek 1841 СПМ
1/4 Kopek 1841 СПМ Restrike
Average price 1400 $
Sales
0 1

Commemorative coins

Obverse Rouble 1841 СПБ НГ In memory of the wedding of the heir to the throne
Reverse Rouble 1841 СПБ НГ In memory of the wedding of the heir to the throne
Rouble 1841 СПБ НГ In memory of the wedding of the heir to the throne "РЕЗАЛЪ ГУБЕ". Edge ribbed
Average price 9000 $
Sales
0 214
Obverse Rouble 1841 СПБ НГ In memory of the wedding of the heir to the throne
Reverse Rouble 1841 СПБ НГ In memory of the wedding of the heir to the throne
Rouble 1841 СПБ НГ In memory of the wedding of the heir to the throne "РЕЗАЛЪ ГУБЕ". Plain edge
Average price 6200 $
Sales
0 10
Obverse Rouble 1841 СПБ НI In memory of the wedding of the heir to the throne
Reverse Rouble 1841 СПБ НI In memory of the wedding of the heir to the throne
Rouble 1841 СПБ НI In memory of the wedding of the heir to the throne "РЕЗАЛЪ ГУБЕ". Restrike
Average price 10000 $
Sales
0 20
Obverse Rouble 1841 СПБ НГ In memory of the wedding of the heir to the throne
Reverse Rouble 1841 СПБ НГ In memory of the wedding of the heir to the throne
Rouble 1841 СПБ НГ In memory of the wedding of the heir to the throne "РЕЗАЛЪ ГУБЕ". Gold
Average price 6600 $
Sales
0 11
Obverse Rouble 1841 СПБ НГ In memory of the wedding of the heir to the throne
Reverse Rouble 1841 СПБ НГ In memory of the wedding of the heir to the throne
Rouble 1841 СПБ НГ In memory of the wedding of the heir to the throne "H. GUBE. FECIT"
Average price 14000 $
Sales
0 62
Obverse Medal 1841 H. GUBE. FECIT In memory of the wedding of the heir to the throne
Reverse Medal 1841 H. GUBE. FECIT In memory of the wedding of the heir to the throne
Medal 1841 H. GUBE. FECIT In memory of the wedding of the heir to the throne Copper
Average price 2900 $
Sales
0 30
Obverse Medal 1841 H. GUBE. FECIT In memory of the wedding of the heir to the throne
Reverse Medal 1841 H. GUBE. FECIT In memory of the wedding of the heir to the throne
Medal 1841 H. GUBE. FECIT In memory of the wedding of the heir to the throne Silver
Average price 7200 $
Sales
1 160
Obverse Medal 1841 H. GUBE. FECIT In memory of the wedding of the heir to the throne
Reverse Medal 1841 H. GUBE. FECIT In memory of the wedding of the heir to the throne
Medal 1841 H. GUBE. FECIT In memory of the wedding of the heir to the throne Gold
Average price 33000 $
Sales
0 23
