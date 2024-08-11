Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Coins of Russia 1841
Golden coins (Russian protectorate)
Silver coins (Russian protectorate)
Copper coins (Russian protectorate)
Pattern coins
Platinum coins
Golden coins (Nicholas I)
Silver coins (Nicholas I)
Rouble 1841 СПБ НГ The eagle of the sample of 1841 Designation "ОПБ"
Average price 2300 $
Sales
0 10
Copper coins (Nicholas I)
Commemorative coins
Rouble 1841 СПБ НГ In memory of the wedding of the heir to the throne "РЕЗАЛЪ ГУБЕ". Edge ribbed
Average price 9000 $
Sales
0 214
Rouble 1841 СПБ НГ In memory of the wedding of the heir to the throne "РЕЗАЛЪ ГУБЕ". Plain edge
Average price 6200 $
Sales
0 10
Rouble 1841 СПБ НI In memory of the wedding of the heir to the throne "РЕЗАЛЪ ГУБЕ". Restrike
Average price 10000 $
Sales
0 20
Rouble 1841 СПБ НГ In memory of the wedding of the heir to the throne "РЕЗАЛЪ ГУБЕ". Gold
Average price 6600 $
Sales
0 11
Rouble 1841 СПБ НГ In memory of the wedding of the heir to the throne "H. GUBE. FECIT"
Average price 14000 $
Sales
0 62
Medal 1841 H. GUBE. FECIT In memory of the wedding of the heir to the throne Copper
Average price 2900 $
Sales
0 30
Medal 1841 H. GUBE. FECIT In memory of the wedding of the heir to the throne Silver
Average price 7200 $
Sales
1 160
