Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1/2 Kopek 1841 СМ. Restrike (Russia, Nicholas I)
Variety: Restrike
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1/2 Kopek 1841 with mark СМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 662 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 4,200. Bidding took place October 12, 2015.
Seller Alexander
Date December 16, 2016
Condition MS63
Selling price
1500 $
Price in auction currency 1500 USD
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 23, 2016
Condition MS64
Selling price
3200 $
Price in auction currency 3200 USD
For the sale of 1/2 Kopek 1841 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
