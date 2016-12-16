Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1/2 Kopek 1841 СМ. Restrike (Russia, Nicholas I)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse 1/2 Kopek 1841 СМ Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 1/2 Kopek 1841 СМ Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 5,12 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 1/2 Kopek
  • Year 1841
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1/2 Kopek 1841 with mark СМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 662 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 4,200. Bidding took place October 12, 2015.

Russia 1/2 Kopek 1841 СМ at auction Alexander - December 16, 2016
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1841 СМ at auction Alexander - December 16, 2016
Seller Alexander
Date December 16, 2016
Condition MS63
Selling price
1500 $
Price in auction currency 1500 USD
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1841 СМ at auction Rare Coins - April 23, 2016
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 23, 2016
Condition MS64
Selling price
3200 $
Price in auction currency 3200 USD
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1841 СМ at auction SINCONA - October 14, 2015
Seller SINCONA
Date October 14, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Kopek 1841 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

