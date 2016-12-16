1/2 Kopek 1841 СМ. Restrike (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1/2 Kopek 1841 with mark СМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 662 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 4,200. Bidding took place October 12, 2015.

