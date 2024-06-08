Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Kopeks 1841 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1839" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 10 Kopeks 1841 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1839" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 10 Kopeks 1841 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1839" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 2,07 g
  • Pure silver (0,0578 oz) 1,7968 g
  • Diameter 17,65 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 500,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 10 Kopeks
  • Year 1841
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1841 "Eagle 1832-1839" with mark СПБ НГ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 125,000. Bidding took place February 12, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (2)
  • AURORA (1)
  • MS67 (1)
  • Rare Coins (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
Russia 10 Kopeks 1841 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1839" at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1841 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1839" at auction AURORA - November 11, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date November 11, 2021
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1841 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1839" at auction MS67 - February 12, 2020
Seller MS67
Date February 12, 2020
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
1979 $
Price in auction currency 125000 RUB
Russia 10 Kopeks 1841 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1839" at auction Alexander - June 1, 2018
Seller Alexander
Date June 1, 2018
Condition MS61
Selling price
850 $
Price in auction currency 850 USD
Russia 10 Kopeks 1841 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1839" at auction SINCONA - October 14, 2015
Seller SINCONA
Date October 14, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1841 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1839" at auction Alexander - March 23, 2012
Seller Alexander
Date March 23, 2012
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1841 "Eagle 1832-1839", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

