10 Kopeks 1841 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1839" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1841 "Eagle 1832-1839" with mark СПБ НГ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 125,000. Bidding took place February 12, 2020.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (2) XF (2) Condition (slab) MS62 (1) MS61 (1) AU50 (2) Service NGC (2)