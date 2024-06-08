Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
10 Kopeks 1841 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1839" (Russia, Nicholas I)
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 2,07 g
- Pure silver (0,0578 oz) 1,7968 g
- Diameter 17,65 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 500,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 10 Kopeks
- Year 1841
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1841 "Eagle 1832-1839" with mark СПБ НГ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 125,000. Bidding took place February 12, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (2)
- AURORA (1)
- MS67 (1)
- Rare Coins (1)
- SINCONA (1)
Seller MS67
Date February 12, 2020
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
1979 $
Price in auction currency 125000 RUB
Seller Alexander
Date June 1, 2018
Condition MS61
Selling price
850 $
Price in auction currency 850 USD
Seller SINCONA
Date October 14, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
