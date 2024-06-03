Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

20 Kopeks 1841 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1843" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 20 Kopeks 1841 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1843" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 20 Kopeks 1841 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1843" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 4,14 g
  • Pure silver (0,1155 oz) 3,5935 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 25,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 20 Kopeks
  • Year 1841
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (30)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1841 "Eagle 1832-1843" with mark СПБ НГ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 62 sold at the RND auction for RUB 1,300,000. Bidding took place October 27, 2022.

Russia 20 Kopeks 1841 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1843" at auction AURORA - June 27, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1841 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1843" at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1841 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1843" at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
423 $
Price in auction currency 390 EUR
Russia 20 Kopeks 1841 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1843" at auction RND - February 15, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1841 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1843" at auction RND - February 15, 2024
Seller RND
Date February 15, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
16367 $
Price in auction currency 1500000 RUB
Russia 20 Kopeks 1841 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1843" at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1841 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1843" at auction Universum Coins GmbH - November 17, 2022
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date November 17, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1841 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1843" at auction RND - October 27, 2022
Russia 20 Kopeks 1841 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1843" at auction RND - October 27, 2022
Seller RND
Date October 27, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1841 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1843" at auction Rare Coins - October 19, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 19, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1841 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1843" at auction Universum Coins GmbH - April 28, 2022
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date April 28, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1841 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1843" at auction Rare Coins - February 2, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 2, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1841 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1843" at auction Rare Coins - September 8, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 8, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1841 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1843" at auction AURORA - February 24, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date February 24, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1841 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1843" at auction Rare Coins - March 25, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1841 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1843" at auction Imperial Coin - February 25, 2020
Russia 20 Kopeks 1841 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1843" at auction Imperial Coin - February 25, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 25, 2020
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1841 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1843" at auction MS67 - February 12, 2020
Seller MS67
Date February 12, 2020
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1841 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1843" at auction Empire - December 28, 2019
Seller Empire
Date December 28, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1841 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1843" at auction Empire - September 29, 2018
Seller Empire
Date September 29, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1841 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1843" at auction Rare Coins - June 20, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 20, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1841 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1843" at auction Alexander - February 14, 2018
Russia 20 Kopeks 1841 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1843" at auction Alexander - February 14, 2018
Seller Alexander
Date February 14, 2018
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1841 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1843" at auction Alexander - November 22, 2017
Russia 20 Kopeks 1841 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1843" at auction Alexander - November 22, 2017
Seller Alexander
Date November 22, 2017
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1841 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1843" at auction Imperial Coin - September 26, 2017
Russia 20 Kopeks 1841 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1843" at auction Imperial Coin - September 26, 2017
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 26, 2017
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1841 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1843" at auction Alexander - July 5, 2017
Russia 20 Kopeks 1841 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1843" at auction Alexander - July 5, 2017
Seller Alexander
Date July 5, 2017
Condition XF45
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Kopeks 1841 "Eagle 1832-1843", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

