20 Kopeks 1841 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1843" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1841 "Eagle 1832-1843" with mark СПБ НГ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 62 sold at the RND auction for RUB 1,300,000. Bidding took place October 27, 2022.

