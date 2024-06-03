Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
20 Kopeks 1841 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1843" (Russia, Nicholas I)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 4,14 g
- Pure silver (0,1155 oz) 3,5935 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 25,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 20 Kopeks
- Year 1841
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (30)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1841 "Eagle 1832-1843" with mark СПБ НГ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 62 sold at the RND auction for RUB 1,300,000. Bidding took place October 27, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
423 $
Price in auction currency 390 EUR
Seller RND
Date February 15, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
16367 $
Price in auction currency 1500000 RUB
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date November 17, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller RND
Date October 27, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 25, 2020
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date February 12, 2020
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Empire
Date December 28, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Empire
Date September 29, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 20, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 26, 2017
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Kopeks 1841 "Eagle 1832-1843", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
