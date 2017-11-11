Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1841 НГ (Poland, Russian protectorate)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 3,11 g
- Pure silver (0,0868 oz) 2,6995 g
- Diameter 19,8 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Russian protectorate
- Denomination 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty
- Year 1841
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1841 with mark НГ. This silver coin from the times of Russian protectorate struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 608 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 45,000. Bidding took place April 22, 2017.
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 11, 2017
Condition PF65
Selling price
39000 $
Price in auction currency 39000 USD
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 22, 2017
Condition PF65
Selling price
45000 $
Price in auction currency 45000 USD
