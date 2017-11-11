15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1841 НГ (Poland, Russian protectorate)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1841 with mark НГ. This silver coin from the times of Russian protectorate struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 608 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 45,000. Bidding took place April 22, 2017.

Сondition PROOF (2) UNC (1) Condition (slab) PF65 (2) Other filters Coins from collections (1)