Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1841 НГ (Poland, Russian protectorate)

Obverse 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1841 НГ - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Russian protectorate Reverse 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1841 НГ - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Russian protectorate

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 3,11 g
  • Pure silver (0,0868 oz) 2,6995 g
  • Diameter 19,8 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Russian protectorate
  • Denomination 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty
  • Year 1841
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1841 with mark НГ. This silver coin from the times of Russian protectorate struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 608 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 45,000. Bidding took place April 22, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Other filters
  • All companies
  • Adolph Hess Nachfolger (1)
  • Rare Coins (2)
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1841 НГ at auction Rare Coins - November 11, 2017
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 11, 2017
Condition PF65
Selling price
39000 $
Price in auction currency 39000 USD
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1841 НГ at auction Rare Coins - April 22, 2017
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 22, 2017
Condition PF65
Selling price
45000 $
Price in auction currency 45000 USD
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1841 НГ at auction Adolph Hess Nachfolger - March 9, 1913
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1841 НГ at auction Adolph Hess Nachfolger - March 9, 1913
Ex. Tolstoi collection
Seller Adolph Hess Nachfolger
Date March 9, 1913
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1841 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Category
Year
Search