Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Coins of Poland 1841

Golden coins

Obverse 3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1841 СПБ АЧ
Reverse 3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1841 СПБ АЧ
3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1841 СПБ АЧ
Average price
Sales
0 3

Silver coins

Obverse 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1841 НГ
Reverse 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1841 НГ
1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1841 НГ
Average price
Sales
0 3
Obverse 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1841 MW
Reverse 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1841 MW
1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1841 MW
Average price 430 $
Sales
0 110
Obverse 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1841 НГ
Reverse 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1841 НГ
3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1841 НГ
Average price 190000 $
Sales
0 5
Obverse 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1841 MW
Reverse 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1841 MW
3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1841 MW Narrow tail
Average price 370 $
Sales
0 25
Obverse 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1841 MW
Reverse 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1841 MW
3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1841 MW Fan tail
Average price 140 $
Sales
1 127
Obverse 30 Kopecks - 2 Zlotych 1841 MW
Reverse 30 Kopecks - 2 Zlotych 1841 MW
30 Kopecks - 2 Zlotych 1841 MW
Average price 320 $
Sales
0 24
Obverse 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1841 НГ
Reverse 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1841 НГ
15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1841 НГ
Average price
Sales
0 3
Obverse 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1841 MW
Reverse 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1841 MW
15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1841 MW
Average price 3900 $
Sales
0 6
Obverse 10 Groszy 1841 MW
Reverse 10 Groszy 1841 MW
10 Groszy 1841 MW
Average price
Sales
0 1

Copper coins

Obverse 3 Grosze 1841 MW Fan tail
Reverse 3 Grosze 1841 MW Fan tail
3 Grosze 1841 MW Fan tail
Average price 330 $
Sales
0 16
Obverse 3 Grosze 1841 MW Fan tail
Reverse 3 Grosze 1841 MW Fan tail
3 Grosze 1841 MW Fan tail Restrike
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 1 Grosz 1841 MW
Reverse 1 Grosz 1841 MW
1 Grosz 1841 MW
Average price 590 $
Sales
0 11
Obverse 1 Grosz 1841 MW
Reverse 1 Grosz 1841 MW
1 Grosz 1841 MW Restrike
Average price 2400 $
Sales
0 2

Pattern coins

Obverse 5 Groszy 1841 MW Pattern Eagle
Reverse 5 Groszy 1841 MW Pattern Eagle
5 Groszy 1841 MW Pattern Eagle
Average price
Sales
0 1
Obverse 5 Groszy 1841 MW Pattern Portrait
Reverse 5 Groszy 1841 MW Pattern Portrait
5 Groszy 1841 MW Pattern Portrait
Average price
Sales
0 1
Obverse 1 Grosz 1841 MW Pattern "IEDEN GROSZ"
Reverse 1 Grosz 1841 MW Pattern "IEDEN GROSZ"
1 Grosz 1841 MW Pattern "IEDEN GROSZ" Large eagle
Average price 10000 $
Sales
0 5
Obverse 1 Grosz 1841 MW Pattern "IEDEN GROSZ"
Reverse 1 Grosz 1841 MW Pattern "IEDEN GROSZ"
1 Grosz 1841 MW Pattern "IEDEN GROSZ" Small eagle
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 1 Grosz 1841 MW Pattern "JEDEN GROSZ"
Reverse 1 Grosz 1841 MW Pattern "JEDEN GROSZ"
1 Grosz 1841 MW Pattern "JEDEN GROSZ"
Average price 6700 $
Sales
0 8
