3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1841 СПБ АЧ (Poland, Russian protectorate)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1841 with mark СПБ АЧ. This gold coin from the times of Russian protectorate struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1306 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 200,000. Bidding took place January 27, 2010.

