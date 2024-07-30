Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1841 СПБ АЧ (Poland, Russian protectorate)

Obverse 3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1841 СПБ АЧ - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Russian protectorate Reverse 3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1841 СПБ АЧ - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Russian protectorate

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 3,92 g
  • Pure gold (0,1156 oz) 3,5946 g
  • Diameter 19,1 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Russian protectorate
  • Denomination 3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych
  • Year 1841
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1841 with mark СПБ АЧ. This gold coin from the times of Russian protectorate struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1306 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 200,000. Bidding took place January 27, 2010.

Сondition
Other filters
  • All companies
  • Adolph Hess Nachfolger (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Renaissance Auctions LLC (1)
Poland 3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1841 СПБ АЧ at auction Künker - January 27, 2010
Seller Künker
Date January 27, 2010
Condition PROOF
Selling price
281216 $
Price in auction currency 200000 EUR
Poland 3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1841 СПБ АЧ at auction Renaissance Auctions LLC - August 13, 2000
Ex. Renaissance Collection collection
Ex. Renaissance Collection collection
Seller Renaissance Auctions LLC
Date August 13, 2000
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
8300 $
Price in auction currency 8300 USD
Poland 3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1841 СПБ АЧ at auction Adolph Hess Nachfolger - March 9, 1913
Ex. Tolstoi collection
Ex. Tolstoi collection
Seller Adolph Hess Nachfolger
Date March 9, 1913
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

