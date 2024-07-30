Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1841 СПБ АЧ (Poland, Russian protectorate)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 3,92 g
- Pure gold (0,1156 oz) 3,5946 g
- Diameter 19,1 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Russian protectorate
- Denomination 3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych
- Year 1841
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1841 with mark СПБ АЧ. This gold coin from the times of Russian protectorate struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1306 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 200,000. Bidding took place January 27, 2010.
Seller Künker
Date January 27, 2010
Condition PROOF
Selling price
281216 $
Price in auction currency 200000 EUR
Ex. Renaissance Collection collection
Seller Renaissance Auctions LLC
Date August 13, 2000
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
8300 $
Price in auction currency 8300 USD
