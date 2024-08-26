Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Golden coins 3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych of Russian protectorate - Poland

3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1834-1841

Year Mark Description Mintage UNC BitkinKopicki Sales Sales
1834 MW 243 R2R5 0 91834 СПБ ПД 77,106 RR2 0 2231835 MW 350 R2R5 0 81835 СПБ ПД 52,007 RR2 1 1601836 MW 302 R2R5 0 131836 СПБ ПД 10,007 RR3 0 811837 MW 423 R2R5 0 61837 СПБ ПД 30,072 RR2 1 2151838 MW 66 R3R6 0 71838 СПБ ПД 16,593 RR2 0 1051839 MW 57 R3R6 0 91839 СПБ АЧ 10,706 RR3 0 411840 MW - R4R7 0 61840 СПБ АЧ 5,473 R2R3 0 421841 СПБ АЧ - R4R8 0 3
