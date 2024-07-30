Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1837 СПБ ПД (Poland, Russian protectorate)

Obverse 3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1837 СПБ ПД - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Russian protectorate Reverse 3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1837 СПБ ПД - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Russian protectorate

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 3,92 g
  • Pure gold (0,1156 oz) 3,5946 g
  • Diameter 19,1 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 30,072

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Russian protectorate
  • Denomination 3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych
  • Year 1837
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (215) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1837 with mark СПБ ПД. This gold coin from the times of Russian protectorate struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 244 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 200,000. Bidding took place October 21, 2016.

Poland 3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1837 СПБ ПД at auction AURORA - July 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition AU58 ННР
Selling price
2899 $
Price in auction currency 250000 RUB
Poland 3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1837 СПБ ПД at auction Rauch - June 27, 2024
Seller Rauch
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2296 $
Price in auction currency 2150 EUR
Poland 3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1837 СПБ ПД at auction Russian Heritage - June 22, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 22, 2024
Condition AU55 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1837 СПБ ПД at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition AU58 ННР
Selling price
Poland 3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1837 СПБ ПД at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Poland 3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1837 СПБ ПД at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1837 СПБ ПД at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2024
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1837 СПБ ПД at auction Heritage - May 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1837 СПБ ПД at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1837 СПБ ПД at auction Alexander - March 20, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date March 20, 2024
Condition AU58 ННР
Selling price
Poland 3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1837 СПБ ПД at auction AURORA - February 29, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 29, 2024
Condition AU58 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1837 СПБ ПД at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1837 СПБ ПД at auction AURORA - December 21, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1837 СПБ ПД at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1837 СПБ ПД at auction Numision - November 25, 2023
Seller Numision
Date November 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1837 СПБ ПД at auction Chaponnière - November 19, 2023
Seller Chaponnière
Date November 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1837 СПБ ПД at auction Künker - November 17, 2023
Seller Künker
Date November 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1837 СПБ ПД at auction AURORA - November 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date November 16, 2023
Condition AU58 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1837 СПБ ПД at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1837 СПБ ПД at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1837 СПБ ПД at auction Rare Coins - October 7, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Poland 3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1837 СПБ ПД at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date August 17, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1837 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

