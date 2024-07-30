3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1837 СПБ ПД (Poland, Russian protectorate)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1837 with mark СПБ ПД. This gold coin from the times of Russian protectorate struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 244 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 200,000. Bidding took place October 21, 2016.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (14) AU (64) XF (82) VF (49) F (1) No grade (4) Condition (slab) MS63 (3) MS62 (3) MS61 (4) MS60 (2) AU58 (17) AU55 (17) AU53 (5) AU50 (7) XF45 (2) XF40 (4) VF35 (4) DETAILS (7) Service ННР (9) RNGA (2) PCGS (9) NGC (35) Other filters Coins from collections (1)

