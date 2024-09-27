Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Coins of Poland 1837

Golden coins

Obverse 3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1837 MW
Reverse 3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1837 MW
3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1837 MW
Average price 48000 $
Sales
0 6
Obverse 3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1837 СПБ ПД
Reverse 3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1837 СПБ ПД
3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1837 СПБ ПД
Average price 2000 $
Sales
1 215

Silver coins

Obverse 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1837 НГ
Reverse 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1837 НГ
1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1837 НГ
Average price 2400 $
Sales
0 71
Obverse 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1837 MW
Reverse 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1837 MW
1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1837 MW
Average price 460 $
Sales
0 226
Obverse 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1837 НГ
Reverse 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1837 НГ
3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1837 НГ Narrow tail
Average price 420 $
Sales
0 71
Obverse 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1837 НГ
Reverse 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1837 НГ
3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1837 НГ Wide tail
Average price 1300 $
Sales
0 13
Obverse 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1837 MW
Reverse 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1837 MW
3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1837 MW Narrow tail
Average price 80 $
Sales
0 137
Obverse 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1837 MW
Reverse 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1837 MW
3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1837 MW Wide tail
Average price 55 $
Sales
0 1
Obverse 30 Kopecks - 2 Zlotych 1837 MW
Reverse 30 Kopecks - 2 Zlotych 1837 MW
30 Kopecks - 2 Zlotych 1837 MW Straight tail
Average price 820 $
Sales
0 176
Obverse 30 Kopecks - 2 Zlotych 1837 MW
Reverse 30 Kopecks - 2 Zlotych 1837 MW
30 Kopecks - 2 Zlotych 1837 MW Fan tail
Average price 55 $
Sales
0 41
Obverse 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1837 НГ
Reverse 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1837 НГ
15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1837 НГ
Average price 220 $
Sales
0 21
Obverse 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1837 MW
Reverse 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1837 MW
15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1837 MW
Average price 170 $
Sales
1 213
Obverse 10 Groszy 1837 MW
Reverse 10 Groszy 1837 MW
10 Groszy 1837 MW
Average price 120 $
Sales
0 28

Copper coins

Obverse 3 Grosze 1837 MW Straight tail
Reverse 3 Grosze 1837 MW Straight tail
3 Grosze 1837 MW Straight tail
Average price 60 $
Sales
0 31
Obverse 3 Grosze 1837 MW Fan tail
Reverse 3 Grosze 1837 MW Fan tail
3 Grosze 1837 MW Fan tail Restrike
Average price 2100 $
Sales
0 3
Obverse 1 Grosz 1837 MW
Reverse 1 Grosz 1837 MW
1 Grosz 1837 MW
Average price 200 $
Sales
0 24
Obverse 1 Grosz 1837 MW
Reverse 1 Grosz 1837 MW
1 Grosz 1837 MW Restrike
Average price 3600 $
Sales
0 1
Obverse 1 Grosz 1837 WM
Reverse 1 Grosz 1837 WM
1 Grosz 1837 WM Mint mark "WM"
Average price 510 $
Sales
0 1
