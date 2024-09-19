Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1 Grosz 1837 MW. Restrike (Poland, Russian protectorate)
Variety: Restrike
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1837 with mark MW. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Russian protectorate struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 347 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 16,000. Bidding took place December 28, 2022.
