Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1 Grosz 1837 MW. Restrike (Poland, Russian protectorate)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse 1 Grosz 1837 MW Restrike - Coin Value - Poland, Russian protectorate Reverse 1 Grosz 1837 MW Restrike - Coin Value - Poland, Russian protectorate

Photo by: WDA - MiM

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,9 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Russian protectorate
  • Denomination 1 Grosz
  • Year 1837
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1837 with mark MW. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Russian protectorate struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 347 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 16,000. Bidding took place December 28, 2022.

Poland 1 Grosz 1837 MW at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2022
Poland 1 Grosz 1837 MW at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2022
Condition MS66 RB NGC
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Grosz 1837 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

