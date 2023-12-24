Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1837 НГ. Wide tail (Poland, Russian protectorate)

Variety: Wide tail

Obverse 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1837 НГ Wide tail - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Russian protectorate Reverse 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1837 НГ Wide tail - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Russian protectorate

Photo by: Numedux Krzysztof Łukasik

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 15,54 g
  • Pure silver (0,4337 oz) 13,4887 g
  • Diameter 33,3 mm
  • Edge Inscription

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Russian protectorate
  • Denomination 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych
  • Year 1837
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1837 with mark НГ. Wide tail. This silver coin from the times of Russian protectorate struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 227 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 12,250. Bidding took place September 14, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Empire (1)
  • Künker (3)
  • Numedux (1)
  • Numis Poland (1)
  • Rare Coins (5)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Wójcicki (1)
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1837 НГ at auction Rare Coins - December 24, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1837 НГ at auction Rare Coins - December 21, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 21, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1837 НГ at auction Rare Coins - April 6, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 6, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1837 НГ at auction Rare Coins - April 7, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 7, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1837 НГ at auction Numis Poland - November 21, 2020
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1837 НГ at auction Numis Poland - November 21, 2020
Seller Numis Poland
Date November 21, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
37 $
Price in auction currency 140 PLN
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1837 НГ at auction Wójcicki - September 15, 2019
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1837 НГ at auction Wójcicki - September 15, 2019
Seller Wójcicki
Date September 15, 2019
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
3152 $
Price in auction currency 12250 PLN
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1837 НГ at auction Numedux - March 24, 2019
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1837 НГ at auction Numedux - March 24, 2019
Seller Numedux
Date March 24, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1837 НГ at auction Künker - June 29, 2017
Seller Künker
Date June 29, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1837 НГ at auction Rare Coins - February 10, 2016
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1837 НГ at auction Künker - June 25, 2015
Seller Künker
Date June 25, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1837 НГ at auction Empire - October 4, 2013
Seller Empire
Date October 4, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1837 НГ at auction Künker - June 20, 2013
Seller Künker
Date June 20, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1837 НГ at auction SINCONA - October 12, 2012
Seller SINCONA
Date October 12, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1837 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Russian protectorate Coins of Poland in 1837 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search