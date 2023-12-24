Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1837 НГ. Wide tail (Poland, Russian protectorate)
Variety: Wide tail
Photo by: Numedux Krzysztof Łukasik
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 15,54 g
- Pure silver (0,4337 oz) 13,4887 g
- Diameter 33,3 mm
- Edge Inscription
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Russian protectorate
- Denomination 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych
- Year 1837
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1837 with mark НГ. Wide tail. This silver coin from the times of Russian protectorate struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 227 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 12,250. Bidding took place September 14, 2019.
Seller Numis Poland
Date November 21, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
37 $
Price in auction currency 140 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date September 15, 2019
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
3152 $
Price in auction currency 12250 PLN
