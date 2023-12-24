3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1837 НГ. Wide tail (Poland, Russian protectorate)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1837 with mark НГ. Wide tail. This silver coin from the times of Russian protectorate struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 227 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 12,250. Bidding took place September 14, 2019.

Сondition UNC (1) XF (6) VF (2) F (4) Condition (slab) MS61 (1) Service NGC (1)