3 Grosze 1837 MW "Straight tail" (Poland, Russian protectorate)
Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 8,6 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 398,173
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Russian protectorate
- Denomination 3 Grosze
- Year 1837
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (31)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Grosze 1837 "Straight tail" with mark MW. This copper coin from the times of Russian protectorate struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1147 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 5,000. Bidding took place May 25, 2019.
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
35 $
Price in auction currency 140 PLN
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date March 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 16, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller COINSNET
Date September 5, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 25, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 24, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 19, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
