Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

3 Grosze 1837 MW "Straight tail" (Poland, Russian protectorate)

Obverse 3 Grosze 1837 MW "Straight tail" - Coin Value - Poland, Russian protectorate Reverse 3 Grosze 1837 MW "Straight tail" - Coin Value - Poland, Russian protectorate

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 8,6 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 398,173

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Russian protectorate
  • Denomination 3 Grosze
  • Year 1837
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (31)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Grosze 1837 "Straight tail" with mark MW. This copper coin from the times of Russian protectorate struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1147 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 5,000. Bidding took place May 25, 2019.

Poland 3 Grosze 1837 MW "Straight tail" at auction Frühwald - June 30, 2024
Seller Frühwald
Date June 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
24 $
Price in auction currency 22 EUR
Poland 3 Grosze 1837 MW "Straight tail" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
35 $
Price in auction currency 140 PLN
Poland 3 Grosze 1837 MW "Straight tail" at auction Wu-eL - April 11, 2024
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Poland 3 Grosze 1837 MW "Straight tail" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - March 22, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date March 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller WCN
Date December 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Poland 3 Grosze 1837 MW "Straight tail" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Poland 3 Grosze 1837 MW "Straight tail" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Poland 3 Grosze 1837 MW "Straight tail" at auction COINSNET - April 2, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date April 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Poland 3 Grosze 1837 MW "Straight tail" at auction Stare Monety - March 10, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Poland 3 Grosze 1837 MW "Straight tail" at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Poland 3 Grosze 1837 MW "Straight tail" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller WCN
Date November 10, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free
Poland 3 Grosze 1837 MW "Straight tail" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Poland 3 Grosze 1837 MW "Straight tail" at auction Wójcicki - April 27, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 3 Grosze 1837 MW "Straight tail" at auction WDA - MiM - December 16, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 16, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Poland 3 Grosze 1837 MW "Straight tail" at auction COINSNET - September 5, 2021
Seller COINSNET
Date September 5, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Poland 3 Grosze 1837 MW "Straight tail" at auction WDA - MiM - March 25, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 25, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Poland 3 Grosze 1837 MW "Straight tail" at auction WDA - MiM - October 24, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 24, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Poland 3 Grosze 1837 MW "Straight tail" at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2019
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Poland 3 Grosze 1837 MW "Straight tail" at auction WDA - MiM - October 19, 2019
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 19, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Poland 3 Grosze 1837 MW "Straight tail" at auction Marciniak - May 29, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date May 29, 2019
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Grosze 1837 "Straight tail", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

