3 Grosze 1837 MW "Fan tail". Restrike (Poland, Russian protectorate)
Variety: Restrike
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 8,6 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Reeded
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Russian protectorate
- Denomination 3 Grosze
- Year 1837
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Grosze 1837 "Fan tail" with mark MW. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Russian protectorate struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 399 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 9,500. Bidding took place October 18, 2013.
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
1160 $
Price in auction currency 5000 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 18, 2013
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
3116 $
Price in auction currency 9500 PLN
