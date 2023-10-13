Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

3 Grosze 1837 MW "Fan tail". Restrike (Poland, Russian protectorate)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse 3 Grosze 1837 MW "Fan tail" Restrike - Coin Value - Poland, Russian protectorate Reverse 3 Grosze 1837 MW "Fan tail" Restrike - Coin Value - Poland, Russian protectorate

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 8,6 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Russian protectorate
  • Denomination 3 Grosze
  • Year 1837
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Grosze 1837 "Fan tail" with mark MW. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Russian protectorate struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 399 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 9,500. Bidding took place October 18, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Marciniak (1)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • WCN (1)
Poland 3 Grosze 1837 MW "Fan tail" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland 3 Grosze 1837 MW "Fan tail" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
1160 $
Price in auction currency 5000 PLN
Poland 3 Grosze 1837 MW "Fan tail" at auction Niemczyk - October 18, 2013
Poland 3 Grosze 1837 MW "Fan tail" at auction Niemczyk - October 18, 2013
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 18, 2013
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
3116 $
Price in auction currency 9500 PLN
Seller WCN
Date December 4, 2004
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Category
Year
Search