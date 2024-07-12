Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1837 НГ (Poland, Russian protectorate)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 31,1 g
- Pure silver (0,8679 oz) 26,9948 g
- Diameter 40 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Mintage UNC 36,006
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Russian protectorate
- Denomination 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych
- Year 1837
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (71) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1837 with mark НГ. This silver coin from the times of Russian protectorate struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4525 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 19,000. Bidding took place March 5, 2007.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (8)
- AURORA (2)
- Bruun Rasmussen (1)
- Empire (1)
- GGN (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (2)
- Grün (1)
- Haljak coin auction (1)
- Heritage (3)
- Heritage Eur (3)
- Holmasto (1)
- Imperial Coin (3)
- Künker (5)
- Marciniak (3)
- Niemczyk (8)
- Numimarket (2)
- Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (1)
- Rare Coins (4)
- Rauch (1)
- Russiancoin (2)
- SINCONA (2)
- Stare Monety (3)
- UBS (1)
- WCN (4)
- WDA - MiM (3)
- Wójcicki (3)
- Знак (2)
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
649 $
Price in auction currency 2600 PLN
Seller AURORA
Date May 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
175 $
Price in auction currency 15500 RUB
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date April 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date September 27, 2023
Condition MS61
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date September 14, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date May 16, 2023
Condition MS62 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Holmasto
Date October 15, 2022
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 1, 2022
Condition PL62 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 3, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 4
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1837 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search