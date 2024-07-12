1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1837 НГ (Poland, Russian protectorate)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1837 with mark НГ. This silver coin from the times of Russian protectorate struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4525 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 19,000. Bidding took place March 5, 2007.

