Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1837 MW. Wide tail (Poland, Russian protectorate)

Variety: Wide tail

Obverse 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1837 MW Wide tail - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Russian protectorate Reverse 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1837 MW Wide tail - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Russian protectorate

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 15,54 g
  • Pure silver (0,4337 oz) 13,4887 g
  • Diameter 33,3 mm
  • Edge Inscription

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Russian protectorate
  • Denomination 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych
  • Year 1837
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1837 with mark MW. Wide tail. This silver coin from the times of Russian protectorate struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 560 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 3,800. Bidding took place February 13, 2019.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Rare Coins (1)
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1837 MW at auction Rare Coins - February 13, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1837 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

