3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1837 MW. Wide tail (Poland, Russian protectorate)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1837 with mark MW. Wide tail. This silver coin from the times of Russian protectorate struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 560 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 3,800. Bidding took place February 13, 2019.

Сondition VF (1)