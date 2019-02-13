Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1837 MW. Wide tail (Poland, Russian protectorate)
Variety: Wide tail
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 15,54 g
- Pure silver (0,4337 oz) 13,4887 g
- Diameter 33,3 mm
- Edge Inscription
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Russian protectorate
- Denomination 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych
- Year 1837
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1837 with mark MW. Wide tail. This silver coin from the times of Russian protectorate struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 560 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 3,800. Bidding took place February 13, 2019.
Сondition
