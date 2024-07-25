Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
30 Kopecks - 2 Zlotych 1837 MW. Straight tail (Poland, Russian protectorate)
Variety: Straight tail
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 6,21 g
- Pure silver (0,1733 oz) 5,3903 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Mintage UNC 1,543,713
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Russian protectorate
- Denomination 30 Kopecks - 2 Zlotych
- Year 1837
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (176) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 30 Kopecks - 2 Zlotych 1837 with mark MW. Straight tail. This silver coin from the times of Russian protectorate struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 239 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 200,000. Bidding took place October 4, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (15)
- AURORA (5)
- Cieszyńskie CN (2)
- Coins and Medals (2)
- Coins.ee (2)
- COINSNET (3)
- COINSTORE (1)
- Empire (7)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Höhn (1)
- Imperial Coin (9)
- Katz (8)
- Künker (5)
- Lanz München (1)
- Marciniak (12)
- MS67 (5)
- New York Sale (1)
- Niemczyk (8)
- NIKO (4)
- Numedux (2)
- Numimarket (1)
- Numisbalt (7)
- Rare Coins (14)
- Rauch (6)
- RedSquare (2)
- RND (8)
- Russian Heritage (3)
- Russiancoin (2)
- Rzeszowski DA (8)
- SINCONA (2)
- Sonntag (1)
- Stare Monety (1)
- WAG (2)
- WCN (15)
- WDA - MiM (4)
- Westfälische (1)
- Wójcicki (5)
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
159 $
Price in auction currency 14000 RUB
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
106 $
Price in auction currency 430 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date March 13, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date March 13, 2024
Condition MS62 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date January 5, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
123 ... 9
