Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

30 Kopecks - 2 Zlotych 1837 MW. Straight tail (Poland, Russian protectorate)

Variety: Straight tail

Obverse 30 Kopecks - 2 Zlotych 1837 MW Straight tail - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Russian protectorate Reverse 30 Kopecks - 2 Zlotych 1837 MW Straight tail - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Russian protectorate

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 6,21 g
  • Pure silver (0,1733 oz) 5,3903 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Mintage UNC 1,543,713

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Russian protectorate
  • Denomination 30 Kopecks - 2 Zlotych
  • Year 1837
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (176) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 30 Kopecks - 2 Zlotych 1837 with mark MW. Straight tail. This silver coin from the times of Russian protectorate struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 239 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 200,000. Bidding took place October 4, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (15)
  • AURORA (5)
  • Cieszyńskie CN (2)
  • Coins and Medals (2)
  • Coins.ee (2)
  • COINSNET (3)
  • COINSTORE (1)
  • Empire (7)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Imperial Coin (9)
  • Katz (8)
  • Künker (5)
  • Lanz München (1)
  • Marciniak (12)
  • MS67 (5)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • Niemczyk (8)
  • NIKO (4)
  • Numedux (2)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Numisbalt (7)
  • Rare Coins (14)
  • Rauch (6)
  • RedSquare (2)
  • RND (8)
  • Russian Heritage (3)
  • Russiancoin (2)
  • Rzeszowski DA (8)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Stare Monety (1)
  • WAG (2)
  • WCN (15)
  • WDA - MiM (4)
  • Westfälische (1)
  • Wójcicki (5)
Poland 30 Kopecks - 2 Zlotych 1837 MW at auction Russiancoin - July 25, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 25, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 30 Kopecks - 2 Zlotych 1837 MW at auction Rare Coins - June 27, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
159 $
Price in auction currency 14000 RUB
Poland 30 Kopecks - 2 Zlotych 1837 MW at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Poland 30 Kopecks - 2 Zlotych 1837 MW at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
106 $
Price in auction currency 430 PLN
Poland 30 Kopecks - 2 Zlotych 1837 MW at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Poland 30 Kopecks - 2 Zlotych 1837 MW at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 30 Kopecks - 2 Zlotych 1837 MW at auction Russiancoin - June 13, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 13, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 30 Kopecks - 2 Zlotych 1837 MW at auction RND - June 6, 2024
Poland 30 Kopecks - 2 Zlotych 1837 MW at auction RND - June 6, 2024
Seller RND
Date June 6, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
Poland 30 Kopecks - 2 Zlotych 1837 MW at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 30 Kopecks - 2 Zlotych 1837 MW at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 30 Kopecks - 2 Zlotych 1837 MW at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Poland 30 Kopecks - 2 Zlotych 1837 MW at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 30 Kopecks - 2 Zlotych 1837 MW at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Poland 30 Kopecks - 2 Zlotych 1837 MW at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 30 Kopecks - 2 Zlotych 1837 MW at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Poland 30 Kopecks - 2 Zlotych 1837 MW at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 30 Kopecks - 2 Zlotych 1837 MW at auction MS67 - March 13, 2024
Seller MS67
Date March 13, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 30 Kopecks - 2 Zlotych 1837 MW at auction MS67 - March 13, 2024
Seller MS67
Date March 13, 2024
Condition MS62 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 30 Kopecks - 2 Zlotych 1837 MW at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Poland 30 Kopecks - 2 Zlotych 1837 MW at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 30 Kopecks - 2 Zlotych 1837 MW at auction MS67 - January 5, 2024
Seller MS67
Date January 5, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date December 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 30 Kopecks - 2 Zlotych 1837 MW at auction RedSquare - December 3, 2023
Poland 30 Kopecks - 2 Zlotych 1837 MW at auction RedSquare - December 3, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date December 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 30 Kopecks - 2 Zlotych 1837 MW at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Poland 30 Kopecks - 2 Zlotych 1837 MW at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 30 Kopecks - 2 Zlotych 1837 MW at auction Coins.ee - November 5, 2023
Poland 30 Kopecks - 2 Zlotych 1837 MW at auction Coins.ee - November 5, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date October 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 30 Kopecks - 2 Zlotych 1837 MW at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 16, 2023
Poland 30 Kopecks - 2 Zlotych 1837 MW at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 16, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 30 Kopecks - 2 Zlotych 1837 MW at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 16, 2023
Poland 30 Kopecks - 2 Zlotych 1837 MW at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 16, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 30 Kopecks - 2 Zlotych 1837 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Russian protectorate Coins of Poland in 1837 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins 30 Kopecks - 2 Zlotych Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search