Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1837 MW (Poland, Russian protectorate)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 31,1 g
- Pure silver (0,8679 oz) 26,9948 g
- Diameter 40 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Mintage UNC 193,582
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Russian protectorate
- Denomination 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych
- Year 1837
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (226) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1837 with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of Russian protectorate struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 571 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 320,000. Bidding took place March 30, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
239 $
Price in auction currency 220 EUR
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Heritage
Date February 5, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Stack's
Date January 18, 2024
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Monety i Medale
Date December 6, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 30, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1837 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
