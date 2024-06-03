Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1837 MW (Poland, Russian protectorate)

Obverse 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1837 MW - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Russian protectorate Reverse 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1837 MW - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Russian protectorate

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 31,1 g
  • Pure silver (0,8679 oz) 26,9948 g
  • Diameter 40 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Mintage UNC 193,582

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Russian protectorate
  • Denomination 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych
  • Year 1837
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (226) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1837 with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of Russian protectorate struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 571 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 320,000. Bidding took place March 30, 2024.

Poland 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1837 MW at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Poland 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1837 MW at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
239 $
Price in auction currency 220 EUR
Poland 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1837 MW at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Poland 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1837 MW at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
87 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Poland 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1837 MW at auction AURORA - May 29, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1837 MW at auction Heritage Eur - May 17, 2024
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1837 MW at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1837 MW at auction Знак - April 26, 2024
Poland 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1837 MW at auction Знак - April 26, 2024
Seller Знак
Date April 26, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1837 MW at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1837 MW at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Poland 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1837 MW at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1837 MW at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date March 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1837 MW at auction AURORA - March 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date March 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1837 MW at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Poland 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1837 MW at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1837 MW at auction Heritage - February 5, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date February 5, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1837 MW at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1837 MW at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1837 MW at auction Stack's - January 18, 2024
Poland 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1837 MW at auction Stack's - January 18, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date January 18, 2024
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1837 MW at auction Monety i Medale - December 6, 2023
Poland 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1837 MW at auction Monety i Medale - December 6, 2023
Seller Monety i Medale
Date December 6, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1837 MW at auction WDA - MiM - November 30, 2023
Poland 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1837 MW at auction WDA - MiM - November 30, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 30, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1837 MW at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Poland 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1837 MW at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1837 MW at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Poland 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1837 MW at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1837 MW at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Poland 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1837 MW at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1837 MW at auction Stack's - November 3, 2023
Poland 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1837 MW at auction Stack's - November 3, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date November 3, 2023
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1837 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

