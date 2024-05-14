Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
10 Groszy 1837 MW (Poland, Russian protectorate)
Photo by: Imperial Coin
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,194)
- Weight 2,9 g
- Pure silver (0,0181 oz) 0,5626 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 766,910
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Russian protectorate
- Denomination 10 Groszy
- Year 1837
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (28)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Groszy 1837 with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of Russian protectorate struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 202 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 2,000. Bidding took place October 20, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
48 $
Price in auction currency 190 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
70 $
Price in auction currency 300 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date October 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 1, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date March 30, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 8, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 10, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date September 29, 2018
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date April 10, 2018
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2018
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Groszy 1837 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
