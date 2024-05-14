Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

10 Groszy 1837 MW (Poland, Russian protectorate)

Obverse 10 Groszy 1837 MW - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Russian protectorate Reverse 10 Groszy 1837 MW - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Russian protectorate

Photo by: Imperial Coin

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,194)
  • Weight 2,9 g
  • Pure silver (0,0181 oz) 0,5626 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 766,910

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Russian protectorate
  • Denomination 10 Groszy
  • Year 1837
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (28)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Groszy 1837 with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of Russian protectorate struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 202 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 2,000. Bidding took place October 20, 2012.

Poland 10 Groszy 1837 MW at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
48 $
Price in auction currency 190 PLN
Poland 10 Groszy 1837 MW at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
70 $
Price in auction currency 300 PLN
Poland 10 Groszy 1837 MW at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Poland 10 Groszy 1837 MW at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 10 Groszy 1837 MW at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 26, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 10 Groszy 1837 MW at auction Cieszyńskie CN - October 23, 2022
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date October 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 10 Groszy 1837 MW at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 15, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 10 Groszy 1837 MW at auction Rzeszowski DA - May 26, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date May 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 10 Groszy 1837 MW at auction Coins.ee - November 1, 2021
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 1, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 10 Groszy 1837 MW at auction Numimarket - March 30, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date March 30, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 10 Groszy 1837 MW at auction Coins.ee - March 28, 2021
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 10 Groszy 1837 MW at auction Niemczyk - June 19, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 10 Groszy 1837 MW at auction WDA - MiM - April 8, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 8, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 10 Groszy 1837 MW at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 10, 2019
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 10, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 10 Groszy 1837 MW at auction WDA - MiM - September 29, 2018
Seller WDA - MiM
Date September 29, 2018
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Poland 10 Groszy 1837 MW at auction Imperial Coin - April 10, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date April 10, 2018
Condition XF45
Selling price
Poland 10 Groszy 1837 MW at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2018
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Poland 10 Groszy 1837 MW at auction Imperial Coin - December 12, 2017
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 12, 2017
Condition XF45
Selling price
Poland 10 Groszy 1837 MW at auction Marciniak - November 13, 2017
Seller Marciniak
Date November 13, 2017
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Poland 10 Groszy 1837 MW at auction Imperial Coin - June 20, 2017
Seller Imperial Coin
Date June 20, 2017
Condition XF45
Selling price
Poland 10 Groszy 1837 MW at auction Niemczyk - October 24, 2014
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 24, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
