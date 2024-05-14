10 Groszy 1837 MW (Poland, Russian protectorate)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Groszy 1837 with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of Russian protectorate struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 202 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 2,000. Bidding took place October 20, 2012.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (4) XF (11) VF (12) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) AU58 (2) XF45 (3) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (4)

Seller All companies

Cieszyńskie CN (1)

Coins.ee (2)

Imperial Coin (3)

Marciniak (4)

Niemczyk (3)

Numimarket (3)

Rzeszowski DA (4)

SINCONA (1)

WCN (5)

WDA - MiM (2)