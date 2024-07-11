3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1837 НГ. Narrow tail (Poland, Russian protectorate)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1837 with mark НГ. Narrow tail. This silver coin from the times of Russian protectorate struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 111 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 8,500. Bidding took place October 5, 2019.

