Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1837 НГ. Narrow tail (Poland, Russian protectorate)

Variety: Narrow tail

Obverse 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1837 НГ Narrow tail - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Russian protectorate Reverse 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1837 НГ Narrow tail - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Russian protectorate

Photo by: Stare Monety

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 15,54 g
  • Pure silver (0,4337 oz) 13,4887 g
  • Diameter 33,3 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Mintage UNC 262,004

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Russian protectorate
  • Denomination 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych
  • Year 1837
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (71) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1837 with mark НГ. Narrow tail. This silver coin from the times of Russian protectorate struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 111 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 8,500. Bidding took place October 5, 2019.

Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1837 НГ at auction Russiancoin - July 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1837 НГ at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
250 $
Price in auction currency 1000 PLN
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1837 НГ at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
299 $
Price in auction currency 1200 PLN
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1837 НГ at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1837 НГ at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date March 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1837 НГ at auction Heritage - February 5, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date February 5, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1837 НГ at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1837 НГ at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1837 НГ at auction Stack's - January 14, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1837 НГ at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1837 НГ at auction Coins and Medals - October 12, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1837 НГ at auction Niemczyk - September 15, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1837 НГ at auction Знак - July 14, 2023
Seller Знак
Date July 14, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1837 НГ at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1837 НГ at auction Niemczyk - June 23, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1837 НГ at auction Russiancoin - May 25, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 25, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1837 НГ at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1837 НГ at auction Russiancoin - November 10, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1837 НГ at auction Rare Coins - June 15, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1837 НГ at auction Goldberg - February 14, 2022
Seller Goldberg
Date February 14, 2022
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1837 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

