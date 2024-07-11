Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1837 НГ. Narrow tail (Poland, Russian protectorate)
Variety: Narrow tail
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 15,54 g
- Pure silver (0,4337 oz) 13,4887 g
- Diameter 33,3 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Mintage UNC 262,004
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Russian protectorate
- Denomination 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych
- Year 1837
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1837 with mark НГ. Narrow tail. This silver coin from the times of Russian protectorate struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 111 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 8,500. Bidding took place October 5, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
250 $
Price in auction currency 1000 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
299 $
Price in auction currency 1200 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date February 5, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition MS62
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
