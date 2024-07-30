3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1837 MW (Poland, Russian protectorate)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1837 with mark MW. This gold coin from the times of Russian protectorate struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 135 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 75,000. Bidding took place March 24, 2017.

