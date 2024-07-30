Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1837 MW (Poland, Russian protectorate)
Photo by: Alexander
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 3,92 g
- Pure gold (0,1156 oz) 3,5946 g
- Diameter 19,1 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 423
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Russian protectorate
- Denomination 3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych
- Year 1837
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1837 with mark MW. This gold coin from the times of Russian protectorate struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 135 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 75,000. Bidding took place March 24, 2017.
Seller Alexander
Date March 24, 2017
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
75000 $
Price in auction currency 75000 USD
Seller WCN
Date September 12, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
20217 $
Price in auction currency 75000 PLN
Ex. Renaissance Collection collection
Seller Renaissance Auctions LLC
Date August 13, 2000
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Ex. Söderman collection
Seller Schweizerischer Bankverein
Date February 3, 1977
Condition XF
Selling price
******
