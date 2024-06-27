15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1837 НГ (Poland, Russian protectorate)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1837 with mark НГ. This silver coin from the times of Russian protectorate struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1440 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 4,800. Bidding took place February 4, 2022.

Сondition AU (2) XF (6) VF (11) F (1) No grade (1) Condition (slab) XF45 (2) VF35 (1) VF30 (1) VF25 (2) VF20 (2) Service RNGA (1)