15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1837 НГ (Poland, Russian protectorate)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 3,11 g
- Pure silver (0,0868 oz) 2,6995 g
- Diameter 19,8 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Mintage UNC 80,004
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Russian protectorate
- Denomination 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty
- Year 1837
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1837 with mark НГ. This silver coin from the times of Russian protectorate struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1440 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 4,800. Bidding took place February 4, 2022.
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
52 $
Price in auction currency 4600 RUB
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 19, 2023
Condition VF35 RNGA
Selling price
104 $
Price in auction currency 8000 RUB
Seller Empire
Date September 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 15, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date March 10, 2021
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date December 9, 2020
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date September 30, 2020
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MUNZE
Date September 16, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date September 23, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 25, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
