Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1837 НГ (Poland, Russian protectorate)

Obverse 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1837 НГ - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Russian protectorate Reverse 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1837 НГ - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Russian protectorate

Photo by: RND

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 3,11 g
  • Pure silver (0,0868 oz) 2,6995 g
  • Diameter 19,8 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Mintage UNC 80,004

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Russian protectorate
  • Denomination 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty
  • Year 1837
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1837 with mark НГ. This silver coin from the times of Russian protectorate struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1440 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 4,800. Bidding took place February 4, 2022.

Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1837 НГ at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1837 НГ at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
52 $
Price in auction currency 4600 RUB
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1837 НГ at auction Знак - September 29, 2023
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1837 НГ at auction Знак - September 29, 2023
Seller Знак
Date September 29, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1837 НГ at auction Russian Heritage - March 19, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 19, 2023
Condition VF35 RNGA
Selling price
104 $
Price in auction currency 8000 RUB
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1837 НГ at auction Empire - September 15, 2022
Seller Empire
Date September 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1837 НГ at auction Marciniak - February 10, 2022
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1837 НГ at auction Marciniak - February 10, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1837 НГ at auction Rare Coins - February 2, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1837 НГ at auction Rare Coins - December 15, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 15, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1837 НГ at auction Imperial Coin - July 13, 2021
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1837 НГ at auction Imperial Coin - July 13, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date July 13, 2021
Condition VF20
Selling price
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1837 НГ at auction Alexander - March 10, 2021
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1837 НГ at auction Alexander - March 10, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date March 10, 2021
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1837 НГ at auction Imperial Coin - February 23, 2021
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1837 НГ at auction Imperial Coin - February 23, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 23, 2021
Condition VF25
Selling price
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1837 НГ at auction Alexander - December 9, 2020
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1837 НГ at auction Alexander - December 9, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date December 9, 2020
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1837 НГ at auction Alexander - September 30, 2020
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1837 НГ at auction Alexander - September 30, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date September 30, 2020
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1837 НГ at auction MUNZE - September 16, 2020
Seller MUNZE
Date September 16, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1837 НГ at auction Imperial Coin - September 22, 2020
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1837 НГ at auction Imperial Coin - September 22, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 22, 2020
Condition VF25
Selling price
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1837 НГ at auction Numimarket - September 23, 2019
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1837 НГ at auction Numimarket - September 23, 2019
Seller Numimarket
Date September 23, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1837 НГ at auction Imperial Coin - May 28, 2019
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1837 НГ at auction Imperial Coin - May 28, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date May 28, 2019
Condition VF20
Selling price
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1837 НГ at auction RND - September 29, 2018
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1837 НГ at auction RND - September 29, 2018
Seller RND
Date September 29, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1837 НГ at auction Niemczyk - March 25, 2018
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1837 НГ at auction Niemczyk - March 25, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 25, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date June 9, 2001
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date June 9, 2001
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 21, 1994
Condition VF
Selling price

