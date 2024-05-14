Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1 Grosz 1837 MW (Poland, Russian protectorate)

Obverse 1 Grosz 1837 MW - Coin Value - Poland, Russian protectorate Reverse 1 Grosz 1837 MW - Coin Value - Poland, Russian protectorate

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,9 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 1,016,347

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Russian protectorate
  • Denomination 1 Grosz
  • Year 1837
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (24) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1837 with mark MW. This copper coin from the times of Russian protectorate struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3122 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 7,000. Bidding took place October 6, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AURORA (1)
  • Empire (1)
  • Imperial Coin (2)
  • Katz (2)
  • Marciniak (4)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Rare Coins (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (1)
  • Stare Monety (2)
  • WCN (3)
  • WDA - MiM (3)
  • Знак (1)
Poland 1 Grosz 1837 MW at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1837 MW at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 50 PLN
Seller WCN
Date December 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
18 $
Price in auction currency 70 PLN
Seller WCN
Date October 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1837 MW at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1837 MW at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1837 MW at auction Знак - June 23, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1837 MW at auction Знак - June 23, 2023
Seller Знак
Date June 23, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1837 MW at auction Numisbalt - May 13, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1837 MW at auction Empire - March 11, 2023
Seller Empire
Date March 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1837 MW at auction AURORA - October 27, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date October 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1837 MW at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Poland 1 Grosz 1837 MW at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1837 MW at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Poland 1 Grosz 1837 MW at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1837 MW at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Poland 1 Grosz 1837 MW at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1837 MW at auction Stare Monety - May 6, 2022
Poland 1 Grosz 1837 MW at auction Stare Monety - May 6, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1837 MW at auction WDA - MiM - April 13, 2022
Poland 1 Grosz 1837 MW at auction WDA - MiM - April 13, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1837 MW at auction WDA - MiM - December 16, 2021
Poland 1 Grosz 1837 MW at auction WDA - MiM - December 16, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 16, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1837 MW at auction Imperial Coin - October 28, 2021
Poland 1 Grosz 1837 MW at auction Imperial Coin - October 28, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 28, 2021
Condition XF45
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1837 MW at auction Stare Monety - May 14, 2021
Poland 1 Grosz 1837 MW at auction Stare Monety - May 14, 2021
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 14, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1837 MW at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 16, 2021
Poland 1 Grosz 1837 MW at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 16, 2021
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 16, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1837 MW at auction WDA - MiM - May 30, 2020
Poland 1 Grosz 1837 MW at auction WDA - MiM - May 30, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 30, 2020
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1837 MW at auction Rare Coins - December 12, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 12, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1837 MW at auction Imperial Coin - December 4, 2018
Poland 1 Grosz 1837 MW at auction Imperial Coin - December 4, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 4, 2018
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1837 MW at auction Katz - October 28, 2018
Seller Katz
Date October 28, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******

