1 Grosz 1837 MW (Poland, Russian protectorate)

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1837 with mark MW. This copper coin from the times of Russian protectorate struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3122 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 7,000. Bidding took place October 6, 2022.

