Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1 Grosz 1837 MW (Poland, Russian protectorate)
Auction Prices (24) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1837 with mark MW. This copper coin from the times of Russian protectorate struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3122 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 7,000. Bidding took place October 6, 2022.
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 50 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 16, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 14, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 16, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 30, 2020
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 12, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 4, 2018
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
For the sale of 1 Grosz 1837 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
