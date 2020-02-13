Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1 Grosz 1837 WM. Mint mark "WM" (Poland, Russian protectorate)
Variety: Mint mark "WM"
Photo by: Gabinet Numizmatyczny D. Marciniak
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,9 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 1,016,347
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Russian protectorate
- Denomination 1 Grosz
- Year 1837
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1837 with mark WM. Mint mark "WM". This copper coin from the times of Russian protectorate struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2513 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 2,000. Bidding took place February 8, 2020.
Сondition
- All companies
- Marciniak (1)
