Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1 Grosz 1837 WM. Mint mark "WM" (Poland, Russian protectorate)

Variety: Mint mark "WM"

Obverse 1 Grosz 1837 WM Mint mark "WM" - Coin Value - Poland, Russian protectorate Reverse 1 Grosz 1837 WM Mint mark "WM" - Coin Value - Poland, Russian protectorate

Photo by: Gabinet Numizmatyczny D. Marciniak

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,9 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 1,016,347

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Russian protectorate
  • Denomination 1 Grosz
  • Year 1837
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1837 with mark WM. Mint mark "WM". This copper coin from the times of Russian protectorate struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2513 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 2,000. Bidding took place February 8, 2020.

  • Marciniak (1)
Poland 1 Grosz 1837 WM at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Grosz 1837 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

