1 Grosz 1837 WM. Mint mark "WM" (Poland, Russian protectorate)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1837 with mark WM. Mint mark "WM". This copper coin from the times of Russian protectorate struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2513 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 2,000. Bidding took place February 8, 2020.

Сondition VF (1)