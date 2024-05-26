3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1837 MW. Narrow tail (Poland, Russian protectorate)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1837 with mark MW. Narrow tail. This silver coin from the times of Russian protectorate struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 227 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 18,000. Bidding took place October 24, 2014.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (7) XF (34) VF (70) F (6) VG (1) No grade (17) Condition (slab) AU55 (1) AU53 (4) XF40 (1) VF35 (2) VF30 (3) VF25 (1) VG8 (1) Service PCGS (1)

