15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1837 MW (Poland, Russian protectorate)

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1837 with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of Russian protectorate struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 555 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 7,000. Bidding took place November 29, 2008.

Сondition PROOF (2) UNC (49) AU (21) XF (58) VF (65) F (4) No grade (13) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) MS63 (16) MS62 (5) MS61 (4) MS60 (1) AU58 (1) AU55 (2) AU53 (1) AU50 (1) XF45 (1) XF40 (6) VF35 (3) VF30 (1) VF25 (1) PF65 (1) DETAILS (1) PL (1) + (3) Service NGC (19) PCGS (2) RNGA (3) ННР (1) CGC (1)

