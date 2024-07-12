Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1837 MW (Poland, Russian protectorate)
Photo by: RND
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 3,11 g
- Pure silver (0,0868 oz) 2,6995 g
- Diameter 19,8 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Mintage UNC 3,027,960
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Russian protectorate
- Denomination 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty
- Year 1837
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (213) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1837 with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of Russian protectorate struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 555 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 7,000. Bidding took place November 29, 2008.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (15)
- AURORA (3)
- Bid & Grow Auctions (1)
- Cieszyńskie CN (2)
- Coins and Medals (3)
- COINSNET (9)
- Empire (4)
- Gorny & Mosch (2)
- Heritage (2)
- Imperial Coin (4)
- Katz (18)
- Klondike Auction (1)
- Künker (5)
- La Galerie Numismatique (2)
- Lanz München (1)
- Marciniak (9)
- MS67 (1)
- MUNZE (1)
- Niemczyk (18)
- Numedux (3)
- Numimarket (4)
- Numision (1)
- OLNZ (1)
- Rare Coins (18)
- Rauch (1)
- RND (6)
- Russian Heritage (4)
- Russiancoin (8)
- Rzeszowski DA (19)
- SINCONA (1)
- Solidus Numismatik (1)
- Stare Monety (4)
- Universum Coins GmbH (1)
- WAG (2)
- WCN (25)
- WDA - MiM (4)
- Wójcicki (8)
- Знак (1)
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
736 $
Price in auction currency 2950 PLN
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 80 PLN
Seller Bid & Grow Auctions
Date May 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller OLNZ
Date February 7, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 11
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1837 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search