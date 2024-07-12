Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1837 MW (Poland, Russian protectorate)

Obverse 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1837 MW - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Russian protectorate Reverse 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1837 MW - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Russian protectorate

Photo by: RND

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 3,11 g
  • Pure silver (0,0868 oz) 2,6995 g
  • Diameter 19,8 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Mintage UNC 3,027,960

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Russian protectorate
  • Denomination 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty
  • Year 1837
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (213) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1837 with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of Russian protectorate struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 555 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 7,000. Bidding took place November 29, 2008.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (15)
  • AURORA (3)
  • Bid & Grow Auctions (1)
  • Cieszyńskie CN (2)
  • Coins and Medals (3)
  • COINSNET (9)
  • Empire (4)
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Imperial Coin (4)
  • Katz (18)
  • Klondike Auction (1)
  • Künker (5)
  • La Galerie Numismatique (2)
  • Lanz München (1)
  • Marciniak (9)
  • MS67 (1)
  • MUNZE (1)
  • Niemczyk (18)
  • Numedux (3)
  • Numimarket (4)
  • Numision (1)
  • OLNZ (1)
  • Rare Coins (18)
  • Rauch (1)
  • RND (6)
  • Russian Heritage (4)
  • Russiancoin (8)
  • Rzeszowski DA (19)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Solidus Numismatik (1)
  • Stare Monety (4)
  • Universum Coins GmbH (1)
  • WAG (2)
  • WCN (25)
  • WDA - MiM (4)
  • Wójcicki (8)
  • Знак (1)
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1837 MW at auction Знак - July 12, 2024
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1837 MW at auction Знак - July 12, 2024
Seller Знак
Date July 12, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1837 MW at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1837 MW at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
736 $
Price in auction currency 2950 PLN
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1837 MW at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1837 MW at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 80 PLN
Seller WCN
Date May 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1837 MW at auction Bid & Grow Auctions - May 18, 2024
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1837 MW at auction Bid & Grow Auctions - May 18, 2024
Seller Bid & Grow Auctions
Date May 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 16, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1837 MW at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1837 MW at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1837 MW at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1837 MW at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1837 MW at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1837 MW at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 2, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1837 MW at auction RND - April 25, 2024
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1837 MW at auction RND - April 25, 2024
Seller RND
Date April 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1837 MW at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1837 MW at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1837 MW at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1837 MW at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date March 21, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1837 MW at auction Katz - February 11, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1837 MW at auction OLNZ - February 7, 2024
Seller OLNZ
Date February 7, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1837 MW at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1837 MW at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1837 MW at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1837 MW at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1837 MW at auction Katz - January 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date January 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1837 MW at auction Rare Coins - December 24, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1837 MW at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1837 MW at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1837 MW at auction Russiancoin - August 8, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 8, 2024
Condition UNC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1837 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions.

