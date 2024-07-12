30 Kopecks - 2 Zlotych 1837 MW. Fan tail (Poland, Russian protectorate)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 30 Kopecks - 2 Zlotych 1837 with mark MW. Fan tail. This silver coin from the times of Russian protectorate struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 40 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 1,500. Bidding took place March 22, 2013.

