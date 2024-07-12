Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
30 Kopecks - 2 Zlotych 1837 MW. Fan tail (Poland, Russian protectorate)
Variety: Fan tail
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 6,21 g
- Pure silver (0,1733 oz) 5,3903 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Russian protectorate
- Denomination 30 Kopecks - 2 Zlotych
- Year 1837
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 30 Kopecks - 2 Zlotych 1837 with mark MW. Fan tail. This silver coin from the times of Russian protectorate struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 40 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 1,500. Bidding took place March 22, 2013.
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
113 $
Price in auction currency 10000 RUB
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
74 $
Price in auction currency 300 PLN
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date September 19, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date August 28, 2021
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 22, 2020
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 25, 2020
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
