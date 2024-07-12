Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

30 Kopecks - 2 Zlotych 1837 MW. Fan tail (Poland, Russian protectorate)

Variety: Fan tail

Obverse 30 Kopecks - 2 Zlotych 1837 MW Fan tail - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Russian protectorate Reverse 30 Kopecks - 2 Zlotych 1837 MW Fan tail - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Russian protectorate

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 6,21 g
  • Pure silver (0,1733 oz) 5,3903 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Russian protectorate
  • Denomination 30 Kopecks - 2 Zlotych
  • Year 1837
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 30 Kopecks - 2 Zlotych 1837 with mark MW. Fan tail. This silver coin from the times of Russian protectorate struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 40 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 1,500. Bidding took place March 22, 2013.

  • All companies
  • Alexander (2)
  • AURORA (3)
  • Imperial Coin (7)
  • Katz (5)
  • Künker (1)
  • Marciniak (2)
  • Niemczyk (5)
  • Rare Coins (5)
  • RND (7)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • WCN (2)
  • Знак (1)
Poland 30 Kopecks - 2 Zlotych 1837 MW at auction Знак - July 12, 2024
Seller Знак
Date July 12, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 30 Kopecks - 2 Zlotych 1837 MW at auction Rare Coins - June 27, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
113 $
Price in auction currency 10000 RUB
Poland 30 Kopecks - 2 Zlotych 1837 MW at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
74 $
Price in auction currency 300 PLN
Poland 30 Kopecks - 2 Zlotych 1837 MW at auction AURORA - August 24, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date August 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 30 Kopecks - 2 Zlotych 1837 MW at auction AURORA - March 2, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date March 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 30 Kopecks - 2 Zlotych 1837 MW at auction AURORA - December 21, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 30 Kopecks - 2 Zlotych 1837 MW at auction Rare Coins - June 15, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 30 Kopecks - 2 Zlotych 1837 MW at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 30 Kopecks - 2 Zlotych 1837 MW at auction Rare Coins - April 6, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 30 Kopecks - 2 Zlotych 1837 MW at auction Rare Coins - February 2, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 2, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 30 Kopecks - 2 Zlotych 1837 MW at auction Katz - September 19, 2021
Seller Katz
Date September 19, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Poland 30 Kopecks - 2 Zlotych 1837 MW at auction Alexander - August 28, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date August 28, 2021
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Poland 30 Kopecks - 2 Zlotych 1837 MW at auction Katz - June 20, 2021
Seller Katz
Date June 20, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Poland 30 Kopecks - 2 Zlotych 1837 MW at auction Imperial Coin - June 1, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date June 1, 2021
Condition VF DETAILS
Selling price
Poland 30 Kopecks - 2 Zlotych 1837 MW at auction Imperial Coin - December 22, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 22, 2020
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Poland 30 Kopecks - 2 Zlotych 1837 MW at auction RND - August 20, 2020
Seller RND
Date August 20, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 30 Kopecks - 2 Zlotych 1837 MW at auction RND - April 25, 2020
Seller RND
Date April 25, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 30 Kopecks - 2 Zlotych 1837 MW at auction Imperial Coin - March 24, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 24, 2020
Condition XF40
Selling price
Poland 30 Kopecks - 2 Zlotych 1837 MW at auction Imperial Coin - February 25, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 25, 2020
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Poland 30 Kopecks - 2 Zlotych 1837 MW at auction Imperial Coin - January 28, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 28, 2020
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
