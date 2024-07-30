Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1838 MW (Poland, Russian protectorate)

Obverse 3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1838 MW - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Russian protectorate Reverse 3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1838 MW - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Russian protectorate

Photo by: Heritage Auctions

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 3,92 g
  • Pure gold (0,1156 oz) 3,5946 g
  • Diameter 19,1 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 66

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Russian protectorate
  • Denomination 3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych
  • Year 1838
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1838 with mark MW. This gold coin from the times of Russian protectorate struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30393 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 25,850. Bidding took place April 9, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
  • All companies
  • Adolph Hess Nachfolger (1)
  • CNG (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Renaissance Auctions LLC (1)
  • Schweizerischer Bankverein (1)
  • UBS (1)
  • WCN (1)
Poland 3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1838 MW at auction Heritage - April 14, 2015
Poland 3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1838 MW at auction Heritage - April 14, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date April 14, 2015
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
25850 $
Price in auction currency 25850 USD
Seller WCN
Date December 2, 2006
Condition XF
Selling price
23141 $
Price in auction currency 66000 PLN
Poland 3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1838 MW at auction UBS - January 28, 2002
Seller UBS
Date January 28, 2002
Condition AU
Selling price
Poland 3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1838 MW at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Poland 3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1838 MW at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1838 MW at auction Renaissance Auctions LLC - August 13, 2000
Poland 3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1838 MW at auction Renaissance Auctions LLC - August 13, 2000
Ex. Renaissance Collection collection
Seller Renaissance Auctions LLC
Date August 13, 2000
Condition AU
Selling price
Poland 3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1838 MW at auction Schweizerischer Bankverein - February 3, 1977
Poland 3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1838 MW at auction Schweizerischer Bankverein - February 3, 1977
Ex. Söderman collection
Seller Schweizerischer Bankverein
Date February 3, 1977
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1838 MW at auction Adolph Hess Nachfolger - March 9, 1913
Poland 3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1838 MW at auction Adolph Hess Nachfolger - March 9, 1913
Ex. Tolstoi collection
Seller Adolph Hess Nachfolger
Date March 9, 1913
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1838 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

