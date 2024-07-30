3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1838 MW (Poland, Russian protectorate)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1838 with mark MW. This gold coin from the times of Russian protectorate struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30393 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 25,850. Bidding took place April 9, 2015.

