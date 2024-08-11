Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Coins of Poland 1838

Golden coins

Obverse 3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1838 MW
Reverse 3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1838 MW
3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1838 MW
Average price 26000 $
Sales
0 7
Obverse 3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1838 СПБ ПД
Reverse 3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1838 СПБ ПД
3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1838 СПБ ПД
Average price 2000 $
Sales
0 105

Silver coins

Obverse 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1838 НГ
Reverse 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1838 НГ
1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1838 НГ
Average price 31000 $
Sales
0 18
Obverse 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1838 MW
Reverse 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1838 MW
1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1838 MW
Average price 2700 $
Sales
0 25
Obverse 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1838 НГ
Reverse 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1838 НГ
3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1838 НГ
Average price 210000 $
Sales
0 3
Obverse 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1838 MW
Reverse 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1838 MW
3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1838 MW
Average price 140 $
Sales
0 291
Obverse 30 Kopecks - 2 Zlotych 1838 MW
Reverse 30 Kopecks - 2 Zlotych 1838 MW
30 Kopecks - 2 Zlotych 1838 MW
Average price 290 $
Sales
0 184
Obverse 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1838 НГ
Reverse 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1838 НГ
15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1838 НГ
Average price 85 $
Sales
0 62
Obverse 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1838 MW
Reverse 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1838 MW
15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1838 MW
Average price 45 $
Sales
0 109
Obverse 10 Groszy 1838 MW
Reverse 10 Groszy 1838 MW
10 Groszy 1838 MW
Average price 120 $
Sales
0 40
Obverse 5 Groszy 1838 MW
Reverse 5 Groszy 1838 MW
5 Groszy 1838 MW
Average price 500 $
Sales
0 19

Copper coins

Obverse 3 Grosze 1838 MW Straight tail
Reverse 3 Grosze 1838 MW Straight tail
3 Grosze 1838 MW Straight tail
Average price 550 $
Sales
0 15
Obverse 3 Grosze 1838 MW Fan tail
Reverse 3 Grosze 1838 MW Fan tail
3 Grosze 1838 MW Fan tail Restrike
Average price 190 $
Sales
0 1
Obverse 1 Grosz 1838 MW
Reverse 1 Grosz 1838 MW
1 Grosz 1838 MW
Average price 170 $
Sales
0 34
Obverse 1 Grosz 1838 MW
Reverse 1 Grosz 1838 MW
1 Grosz 1838 MW Restrike
Average price 1100 $
Sales
0 4
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Category
Year
Search